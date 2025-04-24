Science & Humans Launches #NotOurLast Campaign, A Bold National Campaign Demanding Better Menopause Care

With powerful out-of-home ads across Toronto's transit system, Canada's first free Menopause Helpline (Menoline), and a QR-linked symptom quiz, the campaign calls attention to lack of care women receive during perimenopause and menopause and delivers meaningful support to women across the country.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Science&Humans (S&H), Canada's leading digital platform for hormone health, launches #NotOurLast a bold, nationwide campaign advocating for midlife women's right to proper care, while providing tangible tools, education, and Canada's first menopause helpline.

One of the powerful ads from Science & Humans spotted across Toronto’s transit system, raising awareness and advocating for better menopause care. (CNW Group/Science and Humans)

With powerful out-of-home ads across Toronto's transit system, including subways, stations, and streetcars, the campaign tackles the critical gaps in care that leave millions of women misdiagnosed, dismissed, or navigating debilitating symptoms without answers. It's a call to overhaul outdated systems and finally deliver the clinical support midlife women deserve.

"They prepared us for our first period. Not our last."

"Your mother suffered in silence & she hopes you don't have to."

These powerful messages are designed to spark conversation and ignite change. The campaign calls attention to the often-overlooked issue of menopause care.

A Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight

Over 10 million women in Canada are in perimenopause or menopause, yet more than 75% who seek help aren't receiving proper care. Many wait 1 to 3 years for a diagnosis, long enough for symptoms to worsen and serious health risks to grow.

Brain fog, anxiety, and mood swings are often brushed off or misdiagnosed, with doctors treating the symptoms, not the cause. Without proper testing, hormonal issues are often mistaken for mental illness and women are left without real answers.

A Campaign for Every Woman

"At Science & Humans, we see the real impact menopause and perimenopause have—not just on health, but on everyday life," says Dr. Kristy Prouse, Chief Medical Advisor at S&H. "Symptoms like fatigue, hot flashes, and mood changes don't stop when you walk into work or try to enjoy time with family. That's why our care goes beyond prescriptions. Our expert team takes a truly personalized approach, offering both hormonal and non-hormonal options, while guiding lifestyle changes that support long-term well-being. Women deserve nothing less."

Backed by this mission, the #NotOurLast campaign is designed to meet women where they are with support that's accessible, practical, and rooted in empathy. The campaign includes:

Public Awareness – A bold out-of-home campaign on transit systems across Toronto , designed to bring menopause into the mainstream and spotlight midlife women's health.

– A bold out-of-home campaign on transit systems across , designed to bring menopause into the mainstream and spotlight midlife women's health. Action – Access The Ultimate Guide to Perimenopause and Menopause for expert tips. Scan the QR code to take the symptom quiz and get real answers. Book a call through Menoline , Canada's first free menopause support line, to speak with a menopause expert and walk away with a personalized list of questions to bring to your doctor.

– Access for expert tips. Scan the QR code to take the and get real answers. Book a call through , first free menopause support line, to speak with a menopause expert and walk away with a personalized list of questions to bring to your doctor. Expert-Led Care – Led by Dr. Kristy Prouse , Chief Medical Advisor at Science & Humans, our team of women's health experts from across Canada provides personalized, science-backed care that women can trust. With a network of experienced nurse practitioners and clinicians specializing in menopause and women's health, each expert brings a wealth of knowledge and a shared commitment to supporting women through every stage of their menopause journey.

Why It Matters for Business and Policy

Untreated menopause complications pose a significant economic burden on Canada, with costs ranging from $20,000 to $30,000 per osteoporosis-related fracture and $5,000 to $30,000 for cardiovascular disease treatment. Delays in menopause care also lead to increased healthcare utilization, further straining an already overloaded system. The #NotOurLast campaign offers a science-backed, scalable approach to menopause care, improving women's health while reducing the broader economic impact.

About Science & Humans

Science & Humans is a Canadian digital health company revolutionizing hormone health care. Specializing in personalized hormone therapy, the company has served over 40,000 patients, making hormone health more accessible with clinical precision and compassionate care.

The platform offers comprehensive, science-backed menopause care, combining both hormonal and non-hormonal approaches. By integrating functional and conventional medicine, our expert team of Nurse Practitioners, naturopaths, and dietitians delivers personalized solutions, including hormone therapy, lifestyle modifications, and dietary support for women at every stage of their journey.

In addition to hormone care, we proudly launched Canada's first menopausal skincare and hair care line, designed to address the unique challenges of women in midlife. With over 100,000 consultations completed, Science & Humans remains committed to supporting women's well-being, achieving a 97% patient satisfaction rate and earning recognition as a trusted leader in menopause care.

