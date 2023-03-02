Science & Humans, Canada's Hormone Health Platform, Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Its Gender-Neutral Approach and Focus on Transforming Lives with Hormone Therapy

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Science & Humans , a leading provider of advanced hormone healthcare, unveils its new brand identity, focusing solely on becoming a gender-neutral brand.

With its unique look and vision, the company demonstrates its commitment to innovation and vision to provide Canadians with reliable and affordable hormonal treatment options.

Everyone deserves a certain quality of life. Our gender-neutral focus aims to elevate that standard across all of Canada

Regardless of gender, access to trusted hormone treatments and endocrinologists remains a significant gap in the Canadian healthcare system.

By offering individuals the opportunity to have consultations with specialists and endocrinologists as well as access to specific therapies that are both comprehensive and easily available, Science & Humans looks to close the gap and speed up treatment selection.

Journey to an inclusive brand

Formerly known as ONMEN, Science & Humans previously operated as a men's exclusive lifestyle treatment platform. However, the company recognized how underserved the hormone health space was for women and other genders, opening up a space for growth.

During the widely-successful women's health beta program, Science & Humans provided life-altering relief to Lorraine *, a customer from the Greater Toronto Area, aged 58.

Lorraine suffered for eight years from sleep deprivation, hourly hot flashes, and weight gain caused by menopause and perimenopause. Despite seeking support from various healthcare professionals, Lorraine couldn't find relief until Science & Humans.

"The system regularly fails women like Lorraine, leaving them to suffer and assuming that these symptoms are a regular part of aging - which is not the case," said Aftab Pashaw, CEO and Co-Founder of Science & Humans. "Everyone deserves a certain quality of life. Our new gender-neutral focus aims to elevate that standard across all of Canada."

A unique approach to hormone therapy

Science & Humans offers a unique, comprehensive approach to treating hormonal imbalances. The company's products help patients better understand their hormones through a detailed blood test, followed by custom compounded medications tailored to their specific needs. This combination of customized and closely monitored treatment sets the company apart.

"Our pioneering Advisory Board comprises experienced endocrinologists, sports medicine clinicians, and longevity specialists, all of whom share our passion for the transformational effects of hormone therapy," said Pashaw.

In the women's health category, Science & Humans offers testing, diagnosis, treatments, and delivery of medications for symptoms of irregular periods, perimenopause, and menopause. The company's products provide a range of benefits, including improved period health, energy, mood, and sleep for women in the reproductive age group below 35.

The new line also features products to help support women over the age of 40. All the products offered by Science & Humans are prescribed by licensed Canadian doctors and nurse practitioners.

About Science & Humans

Science & Humans is a first-of-its-kind platform transforming how individuals fulfill their hormone and wellness needs. The company's consumer-first digital platform offers treatments for hormone health, longevity, aging, and sexual wellness. Science & Humans is dedicated to providing accessible options and results for individuals living with hormone imbalances in Canada.

For transformation stories and detailed product information, you can visit the company's new website, scienceandhumans.com .

*Name has been changed to protect the privacy of Science & Humans patients

*Consultations are covered by insurance



