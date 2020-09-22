GGconversations with Dr. Rémi Quirion

OTTAWA, ON, Sep. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will host new guests this autumn, continuing the innovative GGconversations series that highlights exceptional Canadians from diverse areas of interest. The first guest of the new series will be Dr. Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of Quebec, and their conversation will take place live on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. EDT (French) and 2:30 p.m. EDT (English).

The discussion, entitled "Science Advice & COVID-19: What are we learning?" will focus on the role that scientific advice has played throughout the pandemic and how our evolving understanding of this virus has shaped our ability to deal with the pandemic environment.

Canadians are invited to submit their questions for either the Governor General or Dr. Quirion via one of the Governor General's social media platforms: Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @GGJuliePayette. Questions can also be submitted live during the conversation. We want to hear from you!

The English live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations.

The French live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/fr/ggconversations .

Following the event, the recorded video will be posted online at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations.

