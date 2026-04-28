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TORONTO and MONTREAL, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Schulich School of Business at York University and CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, are partnering to launch a groundbreaking new program, the CGI Certificate in Enterprise Systems Development, backed by a $1 million investment.

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, the 8-month program will prepare business professionals, career changers and recent graduates to thrive in enterprise IT environments, addressing critical digital talent shortages and creating new pathways to in-demand technology careers.

The initiative also reflects a broader ambition shared by Schulich and CGI, demonstrating how leading educational institutions and major Canadian companies can collaborate to address issues critical to Canada's future. By strengthening digital talent development and expanding hands-on learning opportunities that are both AI-enabled and industry-informed, the partnership aims to enhance Canada's competitiveness, close persistent productivity and skills gaps, and build the leadership and innovation capacity needed in an increasingly technology-driven global economy. Designed for learners with no prior coding experience, the program offers applied learning in programming, AI-enabled system integration, DevOps, cybersecurity, and enterprise IT operations with guidance from Schulich faculty and CGI industry experts. Participants will complete a capstone project tackling real-world IT challenges, gaining practical experience applying these skills in complex technology environments.

"At CGI, we believe sustaining Canada's competitiveness depends on continually developing the next generation of talent with advanced digital and AI expertise. This partnership with the Schulich School of Business reflects our commitment to helping build the skills and experience that organizations need to harness AI and emerging technologies to drive responsible and impactful business outcomes. By combining academic excellence with real-world industry insight, this program will help prepare professionals to contribute meaningfully to Canada's digital economy from day one," said Steve Starace, CGI's Chief Human Resources Officer.

"Thanks to our partnership with CGI, Schulich is delivering applied, cutting-edge education that prepares professionals to succeed in enterprise IT environments," said Detlev Zwick, Dean & Tanna H. Schulich Chair in Digital Marketing Strategy, Schulich School of Business. "This Certificate will help close critical skills gaps in the marketplace and open new career opportunities for our students. We're proud to partner with a world-class company such as CGI in bringing this important initiative to market."

Together, CGI and Schulich aim to equip the next generation of technology professionals with the practical skills and strategic insight needed to succeed in complex technology-driven organizations, while advancing Schulich's strategy of working closely with industry to address urgent workforce needs.

"Modern enterprises are not simply writing code – they're building and operating complex digital platforms that integrate cloud infrastructure, AI capabilities, cybersecurity, and large-scale data systems," said Murat Kristal, Executive Director Schulich's Institute of Digital Business. "This certificate was designed with CGI to help participants understand how these components come together inside world-class IT organizations. Initiatives like this are also critical for Canada's long-term competitiveness, ensuring that our workforce can design, operate, and lead the digital infrastructures that will power the next generation of innovation and economic growth."

The Certificate will be delivered through Schulich's newly established Institute of Digital Business, which is helping strengthen Canada's capacity to navigate rapid digital change by developing highly skilled talent for enterprise technology environments and the AI-powered economy.

Applications for the inaugural Fall 2026 cohort are now open. For more information and to apply, visit the website.

About CGI – Celebrating our 50th year in business

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Schulich – Celebrating our 60th anniversary

Known as Canada's Global Business School™, the Schulich School of Business in Toronto is ranked among the leading business schools in Canada and the world by a number of global MBA surveys, including the Financial Times, LinkedIn and QS.

Global, innovative, and diverse, Schulich offers business programs year-round at its state-of-the-art complex at York University. The School also has strategic and academic partnerships with a number of the world's leading business schools in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Schulich offers undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate business degrees that lead to rewarding careers in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, and has more than 36,000 alumni working in over 90 countries. The School pioneered North America's first ever cross-border Executive MBA degree, the Kellogg-Schulich Executive MBA. The School has one of the largest portfolios of one-year, specialized Masters programs of any business school in North America. Schulich's Executive Education Centre provides executive development programs annually to more than 5,000 executives in Canada and abroad.

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SOURCE CGI Inc.

For more information: CGI media contact, Derek Marinos, Manager, Communications and Media Relations, [email protected], 514-210-5141; Schulich School of Business media contact: Sarah Lynn Hayward, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Schulich School of Business, Email: [email protected]