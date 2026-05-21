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New CGI Advantage enhancements help state and local governments integrate AI with confidence

FAIRFAX, Va., May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) today announced expanded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within CGI Advantage®, its enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform purpose-built for state and local government. These enhancements embed AI directly into core business processes and system workflows, enabling agencies to improve efficiency, strengthen decision-making, and modernize operations while maintaining the transparency, control, and accountability that governments require.

CGI Advantage integrates AI natively within ERP processes across finance, human resources, procurement, and operations. Platform users can access AI-driven guidance, insights, and automation within the context of their day-to-day work, without introducing separate systems or disconnected experiences.

"Government organizations need AI capabilities that meet their requirements for transparency, accountability and policy alignment," said Surabhi Subramanyam, Senior Vice-President, Government Solutions at CGI. "CGI Advantage embeds AI directly into ERP processes with built-in controls for transparency, security, and oversight, enabling agencies to adopt AI responsibly while keeping people at the center of decision-making and delivering real operational value."

The latest CGI Advantage AI capabilities enhance how users interact with complex ERP processes and include:

Context-aware assistance and guidance: In-application, step-by-step support helps users complete tasks accurately and independently within the flow of their work.

In-application, step-by-step support helps users complete tasks accurately and independently within the flow of their work. Natural language access to knowledge and processes: Samantha , CGI Advantage's AI assistant, answers questions, summarizes information, and guides users through processes using both baseline and client-specific documentation.

, CGI Advantage's AI assistant, answers questions, summarizes information, and guides users through processes using both baseline and client-specific documentation. AI-powered summaries and decision support: AI-generated summaries provide clear, concise overviews of complex transactions, helping users and approvers quickly understand key details and context.

AI-generated summaries provide clear, concise overviews of complex transactions, helping users and approvers quickly understand key details and context. Intelligent recommendations and proactive insights: AI surfaces relevant next steps and highlights potential issues based on real-time data and system activity.

AI surfaces relevant next steps and highlights potential issues based on real-time data and system activity. Agentic AI workflow support: Intelligent AI agents can reason across workflows, coordinate actions, and assist users in completing tasks autonomously while operating within enterprise governance policies, compliance requirements, and operational guardrails.

These capabilities are designed to support users with guidance, insights, and recommendations, while ensuring people remain in control of decisions, approvals, and outcomes across every step in the process. AI capabilities within CGI Advantage are governed through built-in controls that allow agencies to enable features intentionally and manage how they are used. AI functionality is configurable, role-based and auditable, with transparency into how data is used and how outputs are generated. This ensures agencies retain full control over adoption while meeting regulatory, security and policy requirements.

CGI has also applied this governance-first approach internally, using AI across its own development and operations lifecycle to improve quality, speed, and consistency. This "inside-out" model helps ensure the same standards applied within CGI are delivered to clients. Through its expanded Global Alliance partnership network, CGI is further advancing this approach by embedding AI capabilities, such as Codex, across its workflows, with the governance, security, and controls required for enterprise environments.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on 50 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

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