Schulich doubles down - visionary increases his investment in Canada's future to $200 million!

– The nation's largest scholarship program doubles in size, now awarding 100 annual Canadian STEM scholarships –

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Seymour Schulich, a leading Canadian businessman and philanthropist, has deepened his investment to $200 million to keep Canada at the forefront of the knowledge-based economy. Schulich Leader Scholarships are now doubling from 50 to 100 annual awards. These science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) undergraduate scholarships offer the largest payout of any scholarship program, at a value of $100,000 or $80,000 each depending on area of study.

Out of a pool of more than 300,000 potential candidates across Canada, 1,500 high school students are nominated annually, of which 100 will now receive this celebrated award.

Of the 100 recipients, 50 will receive $100,000 to pursue an engineering degree and 50 will receive $80,000 to pursue a science, technology or mathematics degree at one of 20 Canadian partner universities.

"Schulich Leader Scholarships are the premiere STEM scholarship program in Canada and the world. With 100 outstanding students selected in Canada each year it is all but guaranteed that this group will represent the best and brightest Canada has to offer. These future leaders will make great contributions to society, both on a national and global scale. With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars, and entrepreneurial ventures. They are the next generation of technology innovators," says Mr. Schulich.

About Schulich Leader Scholarships Canada

Recognizing the increasing importance and impact that STEM disciplines will have on the prosperity of future generations, businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established this now $200 million scholarship fund in 2012 to encourage our best and brightest students to become Schulich Leader Scholars and the next pioneers of global scientific research and innovation.

Through The Schulich Foundation, these prestigious entrance scholarships are awarded to 100 high school graduates enrolling in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) undergraduate program at 20 partner universities in Canada. Every high school in Canada can submit one Schulich Leader Nominee per academic year based on academic excellence in STEM, entrepreneurial leadership and financial need. The nomination deadline for the 2019/2020 program is January 29, 2020.

About The Schulich Foundation

The Schulich Foundation is one of Canada's largest foundations, having donated in excess of $350 million. Seymour Schulich, a self-made billionaire whose career has spanned stock brokerage, investment counseling, mining and the oil industry, established and funds the foundation. Mr. Schulich holds Canada's highest civilian award, the Order of Canada, and is among Canada's greatest philanthropists. Having benefited greatly from a scholarship that enabled him to do his MBA, Mr. Schulich has built a well﻿-﻿earned reputation as a champion for education and access to education in Canada and around the world. As a result, The Schulich Foundation has endowed university faculties of business, engineering, medicine, law, education, music, chemistry, nursing and dentistry; as well as libraries, dormitories, courtyards, medical health centres, lecture and music halls. Over 6,000 scholarships are awarded annually to students in Schulich schools.

The Foundation's largest initiative to date is the $200 million Schulich Leader Scholarships program, spanning 20 universities across Canada.

