School of Rock Expands North American Presence with Franchise Opportunities in Toronto, Ontario

Global music education franchisor takes small business ownership to diverse music cities in Canada

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education with over 370 schools across 17 global markets, is looking to expand its franchising opportunities in Toronto, Ontario.

"Toronto has a dynamic, inclusive and evolving music scene. The city is home to a multicultural community with deep adoration for music and art. The city encompasses diverse genres, including rock, pop, hip-hop, jazz, classical and indie, and is known for various live music venues, festivals, and educational institutions with many famous artists, like Rush," said Stacey Ryan, COO of School of Rock. "Toronto students will thrive in our performance-based music education program, which focuses on equipping and encouraging students of all ages and skill levels to learn and love music. As School of Rock continues to grow and expand, we're excited to provide more access to music resources for youth in Toronto."

School of Rock provides students with an interactive and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons and piano lessons . School of Rock's music education program draws from all styles of rock and roll while also teaching students music theory and techniques through songs from some of the world's best-known artists.

With more than two decades of experience, School of Rock offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to quickly plug into a global brand with a proven business model. A testament to its mission and culture is that many of its franchise owners started their journey as parents of students enrolled in School of Rock programs. Through the power of music, prospective franchise owners have the chance to make a lasting impact on the lives of students and their communities as a whole.

Shelly Davine is one of two franchise owners in the Greater Toronto area. She opened her School of Rock Markham location in 2016 with her late husband after they spent many years together as musicians and deep lovers of music. The school has seen great success, helping hundreds of students become more confident in themselves on stage and in life. Davine's location was the first in the country to have a student accepted into the School of Rock AllStar Program, a prestigious annual program that chooses top students worldwide through auditions to perform on tour across the United States, and this year two Markham students have been accepted for the 10-day tour. School of Rock Mississauga, owned by Paula Carvalho, is the second location in Canada making a lasting impression on the students through music education. Both schools continue to grow and bring students together no matter their age or background, a true example that "Music is a universal language." The schools are a glimpse of the opportunities available to prospective owners looking for creative and fun ways to change the lives of many in Canada.

"Opening School of Rock Markham has been one of the most rewarding experiences I've ever had. Music has always had a special place in my heart, and when I found School of Rock, I knew it was where I was supposed to be. This program is all about speaking from the heart and creating a safe space for students to grow, learn and enhance their confidence and musical abilities," said Shelly Davine, co-owner of School of Rock Markham. "We've created a strong community with an accepting and warm environment for students to be the very best version of themselves. It fills me with joy and pride to see students excel in our program and even come back to visit or work with us after they've graduated. If given the chance, I'd pick to do this experience over and over again every time."

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 23 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 67,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: International Franchise Associations 2024 Franchisees of the Year; 2024 and 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2024 Global Franchise Highly Commended Best Children's Service and Education Franchise Recognition; Franchise Business Review's 2024 and 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

