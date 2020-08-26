School Bus Ontario Applauds renewal of Driver Retention Program and $25 Million for Route Protection

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - School Bus Ontario (SBO) is applauding the renewal of the Driver Retention Program (DRP) announced today by Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce. The DRP will assist operators with driver recruitment for September and the $25 Million for route protection is welcome news.

"This driver retention program ensures that eligible drivers receive two bonus cheques throughout the school year and rewards them for their hard work in ensuring students get to school and back safely each day," said Nancy Daigneault, Executive Director of School Bus Ontario. "We are happy to work with the government in delivering this program and are pleased that our drivers are being recognized for their professionalism. The route protection funding will also help keep drivers, monitors and students safe in their return to school"

"SBO is also pleased with the Ministry of Transportation for helping to get our drivers licenses renewed and processed quickly. The government has listened to our concerns and responded positively with a driver retention plan, PPE, funding for cleaning/sanitizing and route protection. Health and safety is our number one priority at SBO and this will go a long way to ensure a safe September."

SBO is a not-for-profit association providing advocacy, education and legislative consultation services to its members which are school bus fleets, school boards/transportation consortia and supplier/manufacturer members across Ontario for over 60 years. Today, in excess of 830,000+ children are transported to and from school every day using safe and reliable yellow school buses.

