"We're excited to partner once again with the Toronto Blue Jays," said Casey Richards, President and Chief Growth Officer, Maple Leaf Foods. "The Schneiders Porch is designed true to the brand's authentic recipes, high craftsmanship standards, and irresistible taste."

Fans will be welcomed to the Porch to taste delicious hot dog menu selections only available from the Porch concession at section 209. The Schneiders Porch can accommodate upwards of 150 fans at a time throughout games, with the front row available as a reserved group space for up to 20 fans – a perfect space for a hot dog and baseball enthusiast's night out.

Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday home games would not be the same without Loonie Dogs Night presented by Schneiders. This tradition will carry on again in the 2023 season, kicking off on April 25th and available every Tuesday home game. The Porch will now also officially be Loonie Dogs Central, complete with a Loonie Dogs counter.

Can't make it to a game? As the official hot dog of the Toronto Blue Jays since 2012, Schneiders is excited to provide this experience to hot dog fans across the country with the introduction of the limited time Schneiders footlong hot dog retail product.

"Hot dogs are an integral part of the baseball experience. Schneiders is thrilled to continue bringing the delicious game-day experience to Canadians while they cheer on Canada's baseball team from the Porch at Rogers Centre -- or from their couch," said Richards.

Canadians can bring the in-stadium Blue Jays experience home beginning in April 2023 and throughout the summer by purchasing the footlong hot dogs at their local retailer.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 14,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

