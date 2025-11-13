Already a leader in protein, Maple Leaf Foods is launching Maple Leaf Mighty Protein™ chicken sticks to expand the Company's protein-snacking product offerings to meet consumer demand for quality, convenient, everyday protein.

"Canadians are asking for protein they can take anywhere – clean, tasty and truly satisfying," said D'Arcy Finley, Vice President, Brand and Marketing, Maple Leaf Foods. "Mighty Protein puts complete protein in your pocket at 12 grams per stick, with zero sugar, no fillers, and craveable flavours. It's fuel for the rink, the commute, after the gym, or the 'afternoon slump,' all without compromising on natural ingredients or irresistible flavour."

Mighty Protein sticks are gluten-free and keto-friendly snacks that require no refrigeration – making them the perfect grab-and-go fuel; and are available in three flavours: Original, Buffalo, and BBQ.

Everyday Fuel, Elevated

Developed to complement modern wellness needs without compromising on taste or ingredients, each Mighty Protein stick is packed with 12g of complete protein and features simple ingredients.

Protein helps build muscle and create antibodies. Animal-based proteins like those in Mighty Protein chicken sticks, are complete proteins that contain all nine essential amino acids the body needs.** Increasing protein intake can also help improve mental sharpness, make people feel full longer, and provide lasting energy throughout the day.***

Available at Retailers Across Canada

Mighty Protein chicken sticks are now available at grocery retailers across Canada, as a 32g single stick or in multi-packs of eight.

For more information on Mighty Protein chicken sticks, please visit: mightyprotein.com. Follow Mighty Protein on Instagram @mightyproteincanada and TikTok @mightyprotein

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) is a leading, protein-focused consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. It proudly produces responsibly-made, delicious food under powerhouse brands that include Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Musafir™, Schneiders®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast®. Committed to Raising the Good in Food and bringing customers protein with purpose, Maple Leaf Foods delivers shared value for all its stakeholders by leading the way in safety and sustainability, building loved brands, operating with excellence, developing extraordinary talent, and broadening its impact through innovation and geographic reach.

