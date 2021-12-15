Schneider Electric Wins Four CES 2022 Innovation Awards for Sustainability and Smart Home Leadership

The Wiser Energy Center helps homes contribute to today's global sustainability goals and was named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards winner in both the Sustainability and Smart Home categories. The Wiser Energy Center is pioneering in the field of smart home sustainability. Less than 10% of homeowners believe their home is a major contributor to climate change, while research from the UN Environment Program confirms that Households consume 29% per cent of global energy and contribute to 21 per cent of resultant CO2 emissions.

This new generation of home electrical panel controls the energy needs of connected devices from one place. And with the help of AI-enabled algorithms, it transforms homes from smart to smart and sustainable. By combining the power of the Wiser Energy Center and Wiser software, consumers gain full control over how energy is produced, stored and distributed in the home. It optimizes the allocation of energy, and can also detect renewable energy sources, switching to use these at the most optimal time of the day.

Merten Ocean Plastic Named Honoree in Sustainability Category

Merten is a market leader in the field of electrical innovation and design. With the launch of the ocean plastic model and collaboration with DSM, Schneider Electric is shaping the future of sustainability by being the first in the market to offer home electrical solutions made from recycled ocean plastics.

According to the United Nations, more than 8 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean, harming marine wildlife, fisheries and causing irreversible damage to ecosystems. Abandoned fishing nets are a significant part of this problem, accounting for 10 per cent of all plastic waste found in the sea. The Merten ocean plastic helps combat this issue and promotes a circular economy by repurposing collected nets and giving them a new life.

Odace Sustainable Smart Switches & Plugs are a Sustainability Category Honoree

The new Odace Sustainable collection from Schneider Electric is a collection of stylish, smart switch and plug solutions for the home. Created from recycled materials collected from electrical drop-off centers and super-markets, waste plastics enter a circular economy loop using a waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling system, transforming discarded materials into new products.

With Odace Sustainable, consumers help to eliminate single-use plastic and give waste plastic a second life. Made from almost 100 per cent recycled sources, this new product from Schneider Electric marks a significant step forward in reducing carbon emissions and landfill waste.

YiFu Qi, Executive Vice-President, Home and Distribution Division, Schneider Electric, says: "CES is a place where innovation is recognized and we have the opportunity to push not only our industries, but society forward. We're thrilled to receive four CES 2022 Innovation Awards in the two categories representing who we are today and our future. From the ability to put control into the hands of homeowners globally with the Wiser Energy Center to the incredible ingenuity of the Merten Ocean Plastic and Odace Sustainable, we are making sustainability a reality for people around the world and living up to our vision of making homes smart and sustainable."

Visit Schneider Electric's Home of the Future exhibition, featuring each of the sustainability-focused innovations at CES, Hall C, Booth 53214.

See a full smart home installation with Schneider's Wiser Energy Center at the core, connecting smart plugs, window sensors, heating, temperature and motion sensors, EV charging and more to bring efficiency, resiliency and sustainability to every home.

For more information, please visit https://www.se.com/us/en/home/offers/connected-home/.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/

http://www.se.com/b2b/en/campaign/life-is-on/life-is-on.jsp

Follow us on:

https://twitter.com/SchneiderElec

https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectric?brandloc=DISABLE

https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric

https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate

https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/

http://blog.se.com/

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Hashtags: #CES2022 #LifeIsOn #HomeoftheFuture #Sustainability

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Relations - Edelman on behalf of Schneider Electric, Ada Lovelace Rampersaud, Phone: +1 647 245 7741, Email: [email protected]