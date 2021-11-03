Schneider Electric to Host Innovation Summit North America 2021 as a Path Forward for Sustainable Action

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is hosting Innovation Summit North America 2021 on Wednesday, November 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The virtual event is aimed at customers and business leaders in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. It will focus on the strategies necessary to manage energy and automation in the new normal, including best practices to achieving sustainability across business, infrastructure, industry, and homes. Event registration is also open to media and analysts. Requests for interviews with Schneider Electric executives may be made online.

Recognized as the world's most sustainable corporation in 2021 by Corporate Knights, this year's event will feature a keynote from Annette Clayton, chief executive officer and president, Schneider Electric North America. Ms. Clayton will address what holistic climate action looks like and describe a three-step journey that transforms how any organization can become more sustainable. The event will also include panel discussions with insights and advice from experts on infrastructure solutions, digitization, and sustainability strategies. Industry-specific strategy talks will be centered on getting businesses and organizations ready for the future by improving resilience and leveraging digitization. Attendees will also gain first-hand insight into Schneider Electric's portfolio of new software and hardware offerings for use in industry, data centers, and homes.

An overview of the event includes:

Keynote: How we will Travel the Path to Sustainability featuring Annette Clayton , CEO & president, Schneider Electric North America

, CEO & president, Schneider Electric North America Panel: Making Sense of the Latest Infrastructure Opportunities hosted by Aamir Paul , Schneider Electric's U.S. country president, and featuring Chris Brown , Chief, Office of Energy and Sustainability Dept., Montgomery County, Maryland , and David Terry , Executive Director, National Association of State Energy Officials

, Schneider Electric's U.S. country president, and featuring , Chief, Office of Energy and Sustainability Dept., , and , Executive Director, National Association of State Energy Officials Case study (in Spanish): Leading the New Digital Reality with Enrique Gonzalez , Schneider Electric's Mexico country president, discussing how Nestle Toluca increased productivity in their operation

, Schneider Electric's country president, discussing how Nestle Toluca increased productivity in their operation Panel: Leadership and the Climate Challenge - The Path to Net-Zero hosted by Adrian Thomas , Schneider Electric's Canada Country President, and featuring Frances Edmonds , Head of Sustainability Impact, Hewlett-Packard, and Toby Heaps , Co-founder & CEO, Corporate Knights

, Schneider Electric's Canada Country President, and featuring , Head of Sustainability Impact, Hewlett-Packard, and , Co-founder & CEO, Corporate Knights A series of Strategy Talks will be available on-demand following the event:

Buildings of the Future: A recovery powered by digital and electric

Data Centers of the Future: Sustainability and resiliency aren't mutually exclusive



Homes of the Future: Innovations for the new electric home



Grids of the Future: How to overcome your energy challenges with microgrids



Industries of the Future: Your resilient and sustainable future



How prosumers will disrupt the energy system of today - the complexity and opportunities created by the new energy landscape



Achieving Net Zero: From ambition to action

For more information about Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit and the full agenda, please visit: https://events.se.com/website/5735/home/

To register for the event, please visit: https://events.se.com/ereg/

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/

