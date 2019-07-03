Schneider Electric to become Real Time Energy Management (RTEM) System Vendor for BC Hydro program

Schneider Electric has been accepted as an approved Real Time Energy Management (RTEM) system vendor by BC Hydro to provide specialized energy management information software to commercial customers participating in its Continuous Optimization Program.

As an approved vendor, Schneider Electric is leveraging its next generation EcoStruxure Building Advisor, combining analytics, reports, remote troubleshooting, alarm monitoring, and service bureaus manned with building controls experts and the engineering capabilities of Schneider Electric's skilled EcoXpert partners.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a new agreement with BC Hydro to become an authorized Real Time Energy Management (RTEM) system vendor in the organization's Continuous Optimization Program. As an approved vendor, Schneider Electric will offer EcoStruxure Building Advisor to eligible commercial customers with the help of approved consultants and its EcoXpert partners in Canada. A joint offer from BC Hydro and FortisBC, the Continuous Optimization Program provides customer assistance to save energy and improve operations in large commercial buildings.

EcoStruxure Building Advisor is a comprehensive managed service that offers added value and reduces operating costs for building owners, while improving building comfort. An integral part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Building offering, EcoStruxure Building Advisor leverages expert data scientists to convert data into predictable, actionable insights, driving up to 33 per cent fewer complaints from occupants, up to 29 per cent decrease in unscheduled maintenance and up to 20 per cent energy cost reduction on average.

"We are seeing budget reduction and aging infrastructure across the facilities industry, combined with higher energy costs. To work effectively and ensure occupant comfort within these constraints, facility managers and engineers need to break free from traditional and reactive building operations," says Adrian Thomas, Vice President, Buildings, Schneider Electric Canada. "Our new work with BC Hydro will provide access to the latest technologies for the many customers who have committed to being on the leading edge of energy management and conservation, through their participation in the Continuous Optimization Program."

"Our collaboration with approved vendors like Schneider Electric will propel innovative and leading-edge solutions forward to commercial customers participating in our Continuous Optimization Program", says Paul Seo, Senior Program Manager at BC Hydro. "This program provides funding for an approved consultant to work with an approved software provider to install specialized energy management information software in the building and use it as part of the recommissioning process."

By leveraging real time data from the buildings, combined with analytics and Schneider Electric's knowledgeable EcoXpert partners, EcoStruxure Building Advisor has been successful in resolving up to 80 per cent of common building issues remotely from the Schneider Electric service bureaus. This cloud-enabled service allows customers to be armed with necessary information that allows them to be more proactive in managing their building. Coupled with this, the increased visibility of building data from Building Advisor means businesses can move beyond reactive break/fix activity and simple scheduled proactive support. Instead, they can look to implement a maintenance regime around specific conditions determined from the data across the building. This fact-based approach has the potential to both anticipate incidents and maximize savings.

EcoStruxure Building Advisor is part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure architecture. EcoStruxure is an IoT-enabled, plug and play, open and interoperable architecture and platform, delivering enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level, from connected products to edge control, apps, analytics and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 480,000+ installations, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators, connecting over 1.5 million assets.

