Schneider Electric Solar Unveils Insight, a Smart Digital Platform for Solar & Storage Energy Management

Insight is a part of Schneider Electric's residential and commercial solar & storage ecosystem, providing intuitive mobile and web-browser based interfaces for consumers and installers alike. The different insight components are designed in compliance with international cybersecurity standards. Encrypted communication and storage of user information ensure user's site access and information are always protected, and the data is stored securely.

User experience is optimized, either you're professional or homeowner. For installers, powerful features like remote settings management and firmware updates make it easy to maintain the sites while keeping truck rolls minimum. Insight also offers installers a suite of portfolio monitoring and management tools, allowing them to keep track of a large number of install sites with ease.

Homeowners and property managers can leverage Insight as a single platform for energy management. Insight will provide homeowners and property managers with more accurate and complete data on their solar system performance, including the money-saving and environmental impact they've made. In addition to the system performance data, Insight will offer scalable load management features in the future.

"Insight is the evolution of Schneider Electric's solar digital offerings," says Bernhard Kiechl, VP of Marketing, Research & Development, Schneider Electric Solar Business. "Digitalization is rapidly becoming Schneider Electric's core focal point. We're very excited about the future of Insight as we have additional updates planned. We'll be releasing a whole host of new features in the coming months."

Insight mobile app is available on Apple Store and Google Play in selected countries. All current Insight 2 and Solar mobile app users are transferred to the Insight platform, and Conext™ Gateway and ComBox will be supported by Insight.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider Electric, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment. We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

Related resources:

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #SEsolar #digitaleconomy

SOURCE Schneider Electric Solar

For further information: Junco Kumon, 3700 Gilmore Way, Burnaby, BC V5M 4M1, [email protected], SEsolar.com