Schneider Electric's sustainability leadership recognized for the 11th year in a row by Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Based on S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment, 322 companies across 61 sectors were listed in this year's DJSI World Index, one of the most renowned global benchmarks of a company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Each year DJSI selects the top 10% from among around 2,500 companies worldwide representing 45% of global market capitalization, following an exhaustive ESG performance assessment. In 2021, Schneider Electric obtained an 86/100 score compared with an industry average of 28/100.

This recognition reflects Schneider Electric's repeated progress and achievements. The widely recognized sustainability practitioner and enabler, recently announced raising the bar on its commitments with new Schneider Sustainability Impact targets for 2021-2025. The company monitors and publishes details of it's progress every quarter. It has also recently reinforced its sustainability consulting arm to support an increasing number of companies and organizations to follow suit.

Schneider Electric also includes DJSI as one of four external ratings that make up the Schneider Sustainability External & Relative Index (SSERI). This tool measures Schneider's sustainability performance with a 25% weighting used to attribute performance shares (long-term incentive plan) to the company's leaders.

Schneider Electric is regularly recognized and listed in rankings, demonstrating its deep commitment as a global leader for climate and inclusion. Most recently, Schneider Electric retained its #1 spot for ESG performance in its sector by the Vigeo Eiris rating agency and was acknowledged as a Diversity Leader by the Financial Times. It also ranked fourth for international companies and first among EURO STOXX 50 companies on EcoAct's Climate Reporting Performance leaderboard, and was recognized as a Climate Champion by Challenges, the French weekly business magazine, for reducing its annual Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

A full list of awards and recognitions is available here.

