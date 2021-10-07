Schneider Electric's Susan Uthayakumar Named to Canada's Clean16

The Clean16 represents the 16 individual category leaders from this year's Canada's Clean50 Awards list, which identifies, recognizes and connects sustainability leaders from across Canada. The Clean50 Summit, held on October 1 in Toronto, helps accelerate the cross-sector collaboration needed to find solutions for climate change.

"In order to affect sustainability transformation at scale, business, industry and policymakers must collaborate to accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy – and the collective impact of the Clean16 honorees' work is a true testament to how taking bold climate action can pave the way to a cleaner future for all." said Uthayakumar. "I am honored to be considered among Canada's leaders for sustainability and climate action, and it is my hope that we continue to partner to shape a more sustainable planet."

In January 2021, Uthayakumar was appointed as the leader of Schneider Electric's Global Sustainability Business to help clients understand and address climate action at an enterprise level. The business builds on a 10+ year track record of energy and sustainability consulting and comes at a critical time for business as pressures to act on climate change and ESG intensify. Under Uthayakumar's leadership, Schneider Electric introduced first-of-its-kind Climate Change Advisory and Supply Chain Decarbonization services to drive strategy and action to accelerate climate change mitigation and enable sustainable transformation. The business manages more than $30-billion in energy spend and over 125M metric tons of carbon on behalf of its global corporate clients annually and is recognized as the world's largest and leading corporate renewable energy advisor.

Uthayakumar previously served as Schneider Electric's country president for Canada. Throughout her 16-year tenure with Schneider Electric, Uthayakumar has been instrumental in transforming the company to a digital power and automation technology driving sustainability, efficiency, and resiliency.

"The 2022 Clean16 are truly the leaders of the leaders in sustainability in Canada," said Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group. "The competition for the top spot this year in every instance left us with a record number of great choices - and to be selected from amongst such a strong group of peers is truly a testament to the contribution Susan Uthayakumar has made to helping make Canada more sustainable for all Canadians."

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group founded, and remains the steward of the Canada's Clean50 awards, created in 2011 to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow Lifetime Achievement designations.

