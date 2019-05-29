Schneider Electric ranked 11th in The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2019 *

The Group also receives Gartner's 2019 Industrial Manufacturing Supply Chainnovator award**.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it has been ranked 11th in The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2019.

The Group also won the 2019 Industrial Manufacturing Supply Chainnovator Award in Gartner's 2019 Supply Chainnovator Awards** which "recognizes unconventional, innovative and high-impact supply chain initiatives in the industrial manufacturing sector." Gartner announced these awards during its Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona in the United States.*

"We are really overjoyed that we have improved our position again this year on The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 rankings. We believe our transformation efforts in the supply chain are progressing well and that this really gives our team the inspiration to push forward on our Tailored, Sustainable and Connected 4.0 Supply Chain program, together with our partners for our customers. We see the Industrial Manufacturing Supply Chainnovator award as a recognition for our People Strategy supporting this digital transformation which spans our entire workforce. This is especially significant for us as our People are the cornerstone in our supply chain", said Mourad Tamoud, Executive Vice President, Schneider Electric Global Supply Chain.

As of 2018, Schneider's Global Supply Chain Operations comprising of 200 manufacturing plants in 46 countries and 98 distribution centres, saw its 86,000-strong workforce manage over 260,000 references and process over 150,000 order lines daily.

According to Gartner in its Supply Chain Top 25 announcement, "three key trends stand out this year for supply chain leaders that are accelerating their capabilities, separating them further from the rest of the pack: personalization at scale, leveraging ecosystems & driving business-led digital strategies."

The identification of a Gartner award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Gartner of any vendor, product or service.

*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Announces Rankings of the 2019 Supply Chain Top 25, May 16, 2019 - https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2019-05-16-gartner-announces-rankings-of-the-2019-supply-chain-t

**Gartner Press Release, Gartner announces winners of the 2019 Supply Chainnovators Award, May 14, 2019 https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2019-05-14-gartner-announces-winners-of-the-2019-supply-chainnov -

About the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25

The Supply Chain Top 25 rankings comprise two main components: business performance and opinion. Business performance in the form of public financial and CSR data provides a view into how companies have performed in the past, while the opinion component offers an eye to future potential and reflects leadership in the supply chain community. These two components are combined into a total composite score.

Gartner analysts derive a master list of companies from a combination of the Fortune Global 500 and the Forbes Global 2000. In an effort to maintain the list of companies evaluated at a manageable level, a general annual revenue threshold of $12 billion has been applied.

About Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference

Gartner analysts are providing additional analysis and information on supply chain trends at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conferences taking place through Thursday in Phoenix, Ariz., and June 17-19 in Barcelona. You can follow news and updates from the events on Twitter using #GartnerSCC.

Gartner, The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2019, Mike Griswold, et al., 15 May 2019

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.se.com

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #EcoStruxure #IoT @SchneiderElec #GartnerSCC #DigitalSupplyChain

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Edelman for Schneider Electric, Rachel Lehman, 1 (416) 849-8915, rachel.lehman@edelman.com

Related Links

http://www.schneider-electric.com

