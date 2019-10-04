Schneider Electric paves the way to carbon neutrality with thirteen of its buildings "net zero carbon"

With 13 of its buildings "net zero carbon", Schneider Electric demonstrates that EcoStruxure is an enabler for the industry to operate with net zero CO 2 emissions

According to World Green Building Council, net zero carbon buildings are highly energy-efficient and are powered with renewable energy, to achieve net zero CO 2 emissions in operations

Schneider Electric becomes a board member of the Regional Chamber of the WorldGBC in Asia-Pacific starting October 2019

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric's ambition is to drastically cut CO 2 emissions from its operations, following a 1.5°C trajectory in line with Science-Based Targets. In just a year, Schneider Electric reduced CO 2 emissions by 130,000 tonnes, a 22% decrease (2018 compared to 2017). As of October 2019, thirteen of the Group's buildings are net zero carbon, thanks to Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure and digital energy management solutions.

Net Zero Carbon: Buildings that are both energy-efficient and powered by renewables

With the signing of Paris Agreement in December 2015, the fight against climate change appears as a race to cut global emissions fast enough to limit global temperature rise. The building and construction sector has a leading role to play in this transformation, as it is responsible for around 30% of global energy consumption and GHG emissions. According to the World Green Building Council's (WorldGBC) Advancing Net Zero project, between now and 2050, existing buildings must be renovated at an accelerated rate and to net zero carbon strandards, so that all buildings operate at net zero carbon by 2050.

Schneider Electric has adopted the WorldGBC's definition of "net zero carbon buildings" : a net zero carbon building is a building that is highly energy efficient and fully powered from on-site and/or off-site renewable energy sources, to achieve net zero carbon emissions annually in operation.

As of October 2019, 13 of Schneider Electric's buildings are net zero carbon, located in China, Europe and North America. These buildings leverage digital energy management with EcoStruxure Power and Building to deliver year-on-year energy savings. Schneider Electric has delivered over 30% energy savings globally over the past 10 years since the start of its Schneider Energy Action energy efficiency program. In addition, as of October 2019, 45% of Schneider Electric's operations are powered with renewable electricity.

"At Schneider Electric, we want to lead and shape the transition towards the future energy landscape. Our sites deliver energy efficiency year on year, a number of them enjoy on-site production of renewable electricity, and in some cases microgrids and energy storage. Net-zero carbon innovation is technologically possible today and makes economical sense. Such sites are real life showcases of the benefits of digital energy management with our architecture and EcoStruxure platform." said Xavier Houot, Schneider Electric Senior Vice President Global Safety, Environment, Real Estate.

To deliver this transformation, Schneider Electric leverages the expertise of its Energy Sustainability Services (ESS) consulting teams, as a strategic partner to deliver its renewable and energy efficiency ambitions.

Schneider Electric becomes a board member of the Regional Chamber of the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) in Asia-Pacific

« I am very pleased to join the board of the Asia-Pacific Chamber of World Green Building Council. We support the WorldGBC ambition to transform the built environment and make it healthier, energy efficient, and more sustainable. Buildings hold an immense potential to help reduce global CO2 emissions, with the future in mind to design every new building and retrofit the existing building stock." said Tommy Leong, Zone President, East Asia and Japan.

