Schneider Electric partners with NAIT's Centre for Grid Innovation to bring energy solutions to Alberta businesses

"Distributed energy resources are becoming an increasingly favourable option for consumers and distribution entities, especially as new technologies like electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity," said Frederick Morency, Vice President of Services, Schneider Electric. "NAIT's Centre for Grid Innovation is an exciting step forward for Alberta's changing energy landscape, providing small and medium enterprises with the ability to develop, test and optimize their solutions against real-world factors. We're excited to partner with NAIT to support Alberta's growing distributed electricity sector."

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Microgrid Operation (EMO) and Microgrid Advisor for Energy Optimization and Economic Dispatch will be installed in the centre as part of phase two. A robust, scalable and user-friendly solution provides automatic and remote management of DERs to maximize renewable energy use. Additionally, it allows users to set up operating conditions or implement customized control schemes to allow testing in both connected and off grid mode and create grid transition scenarios.

"NAIT is proud to assist Alberta's industry in adopting and testing new technologies that will support our province's growing demand for integrating distributed energy resources," said Sandra Marocco, Vice-President Industry Partnerships and Chief Marketing Officer, NAIT. "Our partnership with Schneider Electric is crucial in developing the infrastructure that our Centre for Grid Innovation uses to support companies in developing, testing, validating, and advancing products and training in the distributed energy field."

As the role of DERs in today's changing energy landscape continues to grow, NAIT's Centre for Grid Innovation and its partners are positioned to accelerate the transformation from traditional power grids to a renewable and distributed model. Established in 2018, the centre provides partners with access to a plug-and-play microgrid to develop, test and demonstrate technologies prior to commercialization; compare energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions of various technologies, and train staff on the deployment, maintenance and operation of DERs.

Phase two will mark the completion of the centre's physical infrastructure. For more information on NAIT's Centre for Grid Innovation, please visit www.nait.ca/gridinnovation. For more information on Schneider Electric and its EcoStruxure Microgrid Operation, visit www.se.com/ca.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

About NAIT

The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) is a leading Canadian polytechnic, delivering education in science, technology and the environment; business; health and skilled trades. With nearly 34,000 credit and non-credit students and a 98 per cent employer satisfaction rate, NAIT grads are essential to the provincial economy. NAIT also contributes to Alberta's prosperity by helping business and industry become more competitive with Industry Solutions offered through its Productivity and Innovation Centre, including technology adoption, business and product innovation and industry-driven research. Recognized as one of Alberta's top employers, NAIT provides outstanding returns on investment for its graduates, partners, the provincial government and the people of Alberta.

