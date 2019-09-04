Schneider Electric partners with Meglab to provide custom high-productivity, Medium Voltage electrical solutions

"We are very excited to be working with Meglab as part of our Ready to Customize program," said Anthony Arrigucci, Business Development Channel Manager for Power Systems at Schneider Electric Canada. "Collaboration is critical to innovation. This is an excellent example of how we can work with partners to efficiently deliver innovative solutions to customers across industries."

The agreement brings Meglab on as one of Schneider Electric's certified Ready to Customize program members. Through the program, Schneider Electric provides partners such as Meglab with easy access to medium voltage switch gear equipment. Meglab can integrate this medium voltage equipment with their own offerings, with the support of training, technical support, and more to quickly deliver custom power and automation solutions to fit the unique needs of every client.

"At Meglab, we built our reputation with efficient delivery of high-quality customized products to clients," said Dominic Valade, Administrative Director of Meglab. "This agreement with Schneider Electric will allow us to continue building that reputation and to expand our capabilities to quickly deliver the highest quality solutions to new businesses."

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

About Meglab

Active in over 15 countries, Meglab delivers practical and cost-effective solutions to meet the industry challenges.

As a specialist in mining technologies, the company has developed trustworthy business relationships and became world known for their integrated solutions.

We offer reliable, high quality products and deliver on time. Our technologies and our commitment aim to optimize the pace of your production while reducing your operating costs.

