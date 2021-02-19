Schneider Electric Once Again on the 2021 Carbon Clean 200™ List Showing the Way to a Clean Energy Future

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has once again been listed on the 2021 Carbon Clean 200™ list of publicly-traded companies that are leading the way with solutions for the transition to a clean-energy future.

The list is published annually by Corporate Knights, a Canadian media and research firm, and by As You Sow, a non-profit foundation promoting environmental and social corporate responsibility. The recognition follows Schneider's recent ranking as the World's Most Sustainable Corporation by Corporate Knights in its Global 100 list.

The inclusion on the Carbon Clean 200 list reflects Schneider's long-standing efforts to put sustainability at the forefront of its strategy. Today, 70 per cent of the company's revenues are green – from products or solutions that bring energy, carbon or resource efficiency to its customers, while not generating significant harmful impact to the environment. Schneider aims to raise this to 80 per cent by 2025.

Schneider will continue to deliver innovative solutions to its customers. Key examples include a new technology that removes SF6, a greenhouse gas commonly contained in electrical equipment used to power the grid and industrial electrical installations, from its offers, and the recent creation of its Global Sustainability Business Division, which will aim to provide end-to-end leadership and support to customers as they pursue their own low-carbon transitions. Moreover, as part of its new Schneider Sustainability Impact program, the company aims to save 800 million tons of CO 2 for its customers by 2025.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Schneider recently announced a reinforced sustainability strategy, built on six long-term commitments, which are set to deliver on each of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

