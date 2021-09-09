Schneider Electric launches Partnerships of the Future, unleashing simplified, open and increasingly digital collaboration

Enabling business growth through knowledge transfers, collaboration and innovative natively digital and connected products

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - In its quest to strengthen global efforts of designing a more resilient, sustainable electric world, Schneider Electric, the leader of the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has showcased pioneering energy management innovations and partner programs during its "Partnerships of the Future fueling sustainability and efficiency" LinkedIn Live event.

To address the global urgency of climate change and the 21st century's most significant challenges of the accelerating energy transition and growing demand for energy, Schneider electric is launching Partnerships of the Future. It is committed to enabling a green recovery whilst supporting the mega trends of mass digitization, greater electrification, along with the increasing role of natively connected digital products and software, in a bid to ensure sustainability and energy efficiency at scale.

Schneider calls this vision an 'All-Electric, All Digital New Electric World', powered by abundant clean energy, or Electricity 4.0. As the electric and digital solutions are becoming more complex, Schneider aims to empower its robust network of partners with high-paced, built to demand, supportive and simplified products complete with native connectivity, making sustainable and electrical safety goals achievable.

Rohan Kelkar, Executive Vice-President of Power Products, said: "The convergence of IT & OT, combined with the increasingly digital and electric world, allows us to offer smart interoperable solutions, systems, and products that do not cost more to build and commission while bringing substantial cost efficiencies and operational synergies to the marketplace. Digital technologies are a catalyst for business growth. Yet, the inherent complexities that digital transformation projects bring with them may cause decision paralysis and implementation delays. This is why our goal is to face up to the digital challenge and enable the market through 'Partnerships of the Future' by equipping our partners with strategies, solutions, and services for increased sustainability and efficiency."

Partnerships of the Future: simplified, open and digital

Increased digitization and industry innovation makes simplified, open standard solutions, training and knowledge transfers available to our partners as we look to leverage meaningful Partnerships of the Future to enable the New Electric World. We want our partners to openly collaborate with one another, to share and learn for mutual benefit and, by extension, the benefit of their customers. With more than 650,000 members, 300 apps, and 100-plus communities, our open ecosystem is a robust resource for all players involved. It enables collaboration with other electrical contractors and peers, access to a state-of-the-art technology portfolio, the opportunity to stay up to date with the rapid evolution of the markets in order to help generate new sales leads.

MySchneider Partner Program encourages transformative and collaborative solutions within Schneider Electric's energy management ecosystem with curated content for partners.

Open and Simplified Solutions

We aim to deliver digital solutions and connected products that drive meaningful outcomes for our partners. Today, we are launching a number of next generation safety, reliability and connectivity solutions for critical industry segments, buildings and infrastructure:

The new iconic TeSys™ Giga features native digital connectivity and is packed with 56 new patents. Easy to install and use, these innovations feature native connectivity to the cloud, enhanced safety and real-time monitoring.

features native digital connectivity and is packed with 56 new patents. Easy to install and use, these innovations feature native connectivity to the cloud, enhanced safety and real-time monitoring. The PrismaSeT ™ active low-voltage switchboard is an industry-first product to include built-in cloud connectivity, providing instant access to intelligent alarming, energy usage analysis, trends, and preventative maintenance plans.

™ active low-voltage switchboard is an industry-first product to include built-in cloud connectivity, providing instant access to intelligent alarming, energy usage analysis, trends, and preventative maintenance plans. The new generation ComPacT ™ molded-case circuit breakers feature a refreshed design and tailored for operational excellence and significant simplification of maintenance activities.

™ feature a refreshed design and tailored for operational excellence and significant simplification of maintenance activities. The next generation BlokSeT™ and Okken™ LV switchboards have been given a new look and feel for an improved ergonomic experience. IoT-ready wireless connectivity means fast and easy access anywhere, anytime.

With the launch, Schneider reaffirms its commitment to provide open, simple to deploy digital solutions to drive sustainability and efficiency, enabling industry-wide collaboration and partnerships in the New Electric World. New programs help strengthen our partners' position in the world of connected solutions and drive industry innovation.

EcoStruxure™ Power protects critical infrastructure

These innovations are brought together under EcoStruxure™Power - a comprehensive, open, IoT-enabled architecture and platform that simplifies and digitizes electrical distribution systems to enable more resilient, sustainable, and efficient facility operations by delivering on the fundamental goals of connected power distribution: electrical safety, power availability/reliability, operational & energy efficiency, and cybersecurity.

Moreover, EcoStruxure™ Power is designed to optimize the CAPEX of smart solutions throughout the design, build, and commissioning phases of projects by minimizing risk and costs whilst increasing efficiency.

Not only does it allow for better integration of clean energy, strengthening resilience of the grid and key infrastructure – it also helps to avoid unplanned downtime, as the world stands to benefit from the power of sustainable clean energy, or Electricity 4.0. According to industry research, the average cost of downtime in hospitals is $8,662 per minute, while 98 per cent of organizations say one hour of downtime costs over $100,000. With EcoStruxure™, the average expected savings include 35 per cent of engineering time, 24 per cent of energy consumption savings and a 20% of CO2 footprint optimization.

Today, EcoStruxure™ covers 500,000 sites globally, connecting some 45,000 developers and system integrators, 3,000 utilities, and 650,000 service providers and partners as a community.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.



We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.



We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

