Schneider Electric Launches First of its Kind Climate Change Advisory Services

New advisory services to provide "ambition to action" blueprint for businesses to reach climate and sustainability goals through unique strategic planning and implementation partnership

Program helps organizations align technology and behavior towards carbon neutrality through holistic, science-based, best practice approach

Companies are under increasing pressure from investors, legislators, analysts, employees, and consumers to reduce the risks associated with climate change

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today introduced its Climate Change Advisory Service, an evolution of the firm's existing consulting services designed to deliver a holistic solution to business' sustainability challenges and climate action. The service is the first of its kind, balancing strategic vision and road mapping with the implementation of tangible actions and technology. The fully integrated approach spans energy management, resource efficiency, renewable energy procurement, carbon offsetting, value chain decarbonization, and AI-driven data collection and disclosure.

Despite the Paris climate agreement and a multitude of pledges from thousands of global organizations, the world is still on track for an increase in the global temperature that will exceed the recommended 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold (having already warmed by an estimated 1.2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels). Schneider Electric's comprehensive advisory service brings together assessment tools and strategy development with robust implementation guidance and support to ensure companies large and small can be successful in addressing their sustainability and climate action goals at a global level.

"Climate change is the defining challenge of this century and business has a significant role to play in its abatement. As a result, the C-Suite increasingly recognizes that sustainability is no longer a feel-good investment, but a strategic performance lever to protect against risk and develop resiliency," said Steve Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Energy and Sustainability Services for Schneider Electric. "However, to accelerate action, a mindset shift must occur. Despite a record year for climate commitments in 2020, there remains a large gap between ambition and action. Our services take aim at filling that gap, enabling our customers to set, achieve, measure, and report on a competitive and science-based decarbonization strategy, often while positively impacting their bottom line."

Though corporate action has spurred progress in addressing climate change, to date, only 23% of Fortune 500 companies have made public climate commitments to meet by 2030. Schneider Electric's climate change advisory service will help clients understand the importance of climate action as a risk mitigation strategy, establish or advance their sustainability journey, and devise strategies to achieve their ambitious goals. The service includes, but is not limited to:

Decarbonization Strategy Development

AI-enabled Global Resource Data Management

Budgeting and Forecasting

Portfolio Risk Management

Goal/Target Setting and Road Mapping

Energy Efficiency Potential Identification and Implementation

Microgrid and Clean Technology Deployment

Renewable Energy Opportunity Assessment and Procurement

Voluntary Carbon Market Evaluation and Sourcing

Supply & Value Chain Engagement and Solutions

The company's pragmatic, data-driven approach to strategy and execution is rooted in firsthand design and management of the company's own leading climate action ambitions. Repeatedly recognized in key rankings for its sustainability achievements, Schneider Electric announced earlier this week that it has doubled down on its long-standing strategy to embed environmental, social and governance considerations into every facet of its activities – and to assist its customers and business partners in achieving their own sustainability objectives. The announcement coincided with the news that Corporate Knights, a Canadian media and research company producing rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance, has for the first time recognized Schneider Electric number one of its annual index of "the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world".

Combining the company's expertise as the largest advisor of negotiated corporate Power Purchase Agreements in the world with the firm's best-in-class energy and sustainability management systems and tools, including EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor, NEO Network™ and EcoStruxure Microgrid Advisor, makes Schneider Electric the chosen expert to proactively lead organizations toward a sustainable and resilient future.

Interested parties can learn more about how Schneider Electric has helped leading companies like Faurecia and Charles River Labs in their climate action journey via webinar, Climate Action in 2021: The Year of Breakthroughs.

For more information about Schneider Electric's consulting services, please visit schneider-electric.com/ess. And for energy and sustainability news, and insights on trends and best practices, visit Perspectives and follow Schneider Electric Energy & Sustainability Services on LinkedIn.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Edelman on behalf of Schneider Electric, Shae Pollock, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.schneider-electric.com

