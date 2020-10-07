Schneider Electric launches EcoStruxure Building Operation 3.2 to support future of smart buildings

Next generation of open integrational platform enables facility managers to oversee and manage entire building ecosystem

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in energy management and automation, launched EcoStruxure Building Operation 3.2, an open integration platform that addresses the entire building ecosystem. The next generation of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Building, 3.2 is a scalable, secure and global architecture that enables users to monitor, manage and control building operations on one central system.

"In our current environment, we require buildings to operate differently than we did just six short months ago," said Hugo Lafontaine, Vice President of Digital Energy, Schneider Electric Canada. "Whether buildings are being used for work, education or leisure, smart buildings are the way of the future. Our EcoStruxure Building Operation 3.2 connects a building's devices, sensors and systems and turns this high volume of data into valuable insights, supporting increased efficiency and an improved occupant experience."

EcoStruxure Building Operation 3.2 provides an integrated view of all building systems—including HVAC, lighting, fire safety, security and workplace management—to support smart buildings in becoming more sustainable, resilient, efficient and people-centric. With access to more information, improved performance and enhanced security, the latest version of EcoStruxure Building enables facility managers to save on valuable time and money, all while creating a more optimal environment for occupants.

The platform provides users with real-time insights into building operations through new easy-to-use and customizable dashboards. Dashboards provide users with access to all data, eliminating the need for multiple third-party tools. Access to this information allows building and facility managers to control building amenities quickly and diagnose and resolve building events on-the-go.

With a scalable and open framework, EcoStruxure Building Operation 3.2 is an ideal choice for all building systems, from small to large and even complex, multi-site buildings. Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform supports a range of industry and has successfully been applied in healthcare, hotels, commercial real estate, recreational facilities and mixed-use developments.

