Schneider Electric Introduces Galaxy RPP, Remote Power Panel with Unique Compartmental Design
Aug 04, 2020, 13:21 ET
- Highly configurable, highly modular, high-density power distribution for data centers and colocation facilities
- Easily manage Galaxy RPP with unique five-way access panel
- Designed for efficient installation, reliable operation, and simplified maintenance
- EcoStruxureTM Ready to simplify management and services with anytime, anywhere monitoring and service support via
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today introduced the new Galaxy RPP (Remote Power Panel) 250 and 400 Amp (208V), expanding high-density power distribution capacity for data centers and colocation facilities.
Available in North America, the latest offer in the Galaxy family compliments all 75-500 kVA PDUs and provides connectivity to an end-to-end software platform for remote monitoring and control of critical data center assets. The EcoStruxure Ready Galaxy RPP features a unique five-way access panel that helps to simplify maintenance, reduce downtime, and enhance user safety. Designed for efficient installation, the compartmental approach separates monitoring, distribution, and control, giving the customer flexibility to selectively assign access.
"Reliable and easy to install, the highly configurable Galaxy RPP is tailored to meet the demanding scalability needs of any large data center, delivering maximum flexibility with branch breaker choices you can add quickly as the data center needs change," said Mustafa Demirkol, Global VP, 3-Phase UPS Offer Management & Marketing, Schneider Electric. "With its compact footprint and connectivity into EcoStruxure, it is the ideal solution to distribute PDU power downstream in data centers and colocation facilities."
Benefits of the Galaxy RPP include:
- Compact design and front access deliver footprint savings and support multiple installation options
- Improved customer safety and simplified access with a unique five-way access panel
- Reduced downtime with built-in reliability due to factory-installed and tested Square D panelboards and breakers
- Enhanced availability with remote monitoring of power and breaker status
- Better control over assets with data analysis and data trending
- Enables easy monitoring and RPP management with EcoStruxure IT's cloud-based software suite.
- For more information, visit www.schneider-electric.com/ecostruxure-it and take advantage of a free trial of EcoStruxure IT Expert monitoring solution.
To learn more about the Galaxy RPP, visit our web page.
About Schneider Electric
At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.
We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.
We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.
About EcoStruxure
EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge computing control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.
