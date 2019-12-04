Schneider Electric increases presence in Quebec Marine industry through partnership with Consult-Elect

Through this new partnership, ship owners and shipyards in Quebec will be able to take advantage of Schneider Electric's advanced technical products through the convenience of a knowledgeable local service provider. With rugged and proven solutions for demanding environments, Schneider Electric is a key provider of electrical products for the marine industry.

By leveraging Schneider Electric's expertise through a local service provider like Consult-Elect, Quebec-based marine companies will gain access to high-quality electrical upgrades and retrofitting, making ships more reliable, safe and energy efficient.

"After several years of collaboration which was already filled with great projects and successes, Consult-Elect is pleased to consolidate its relationship with Schneider Electric with the signing of the marine service provider contract," said Florent Mecca, CEO, Consult-Elect. "This partnership reinforces our expertise and professionalism for our current and future customers."

"We're very pleased to be working with Consult-Elect as we look to expand our reach in the Canadian marine industry," said Lakmini Perera, Field Services Marketing at Schneider Electric. "With thousands of lakes, rivers and waterways across the country, this is a huge market that we would not be able to fully support without the help of our regional service providers. We're thrilled that Consult-Elect has decided to partner with us to give more vessels the opportunity to leverage our technical expertise."

Schneider Electric has also partnered with a B.C.-based electrical company to service ships in Western Canada. Its goal is to bring on even more partners in regions across the country, with the aim of helping smaller businesses take advantage of the many marine products and services offered by Schneider Electric.

