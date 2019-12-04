Schneider Electric increases presence in BC Marine industry through partnership with local business

Through this new partnership, ship owners and shipyards in B.C. will be able to take advantage of Schneider Electric's advanced technical products through the convenience of a knowledgeable local service provider. With rugged and proven solutions for demanding environments, Schneider Electric is a key provider of electrical products and services for the marine industry.

By leveraging Schneider Electric's expertise through a local service provider like McRae Electric, B.C.-based marine companies will be able to access quality electrical upgrades and retrofitting, making their ships more reliable, safe and efficient.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our reach in Canada's vast marine industry," said Gaetan Djenane, Sales Account Executive, Schneider Electric. "As the country with the longest coastline in the world, having on-the-ground service providers which provide flexibility, reactivity and expertise is of tremendous help for ship owners. We are pleased to be working with McRae Electric and look forward to a long successful partnership with them."

"We are very excited and proud to be selected as an Authorized Schneider Service Provider," said Nick Folino, President, McRae Electric. "With our 35+ years of experience in the marine market and Schneider Electric's strength and support, we will be able to provide our customers with local support and service utilizing the latest technologies developed by Schneider. We look forward to growing the business collectively."

In addition, Schneider Electric has also partnered with a Quebec-based electrical company to service ships in Eastern Canada with the aim of helping smaller businesses take advantage of the many marine products and services offered by Schneider Electric.

