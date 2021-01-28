Schneider Electric included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for fourth consecutive year

Index lists 380 companies that have publicly demonstrated their commitment to equality and advancing women in the workplace

Schneider Electric's strong performance highlights its commitment to gender equality and ensuring its employees have equal opportunities everywhere

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth year in a row.

The Bloomberg GEI provides managers and investors with comparative information on gender-equality performance of the world's biggest companies. This unique barometer of gender-equality performance provides transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors.

"We are proud to be recognized for the fourth year in a row for our efforts to achieve gender equality," said Schneider Electric's Chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire. "At Schneider Electric, we pride ourselves on nurturing an inclusive culture where women are empowered, enabled and visible in the organization. While we have already progressed on female representation on the board and our Executive Committee, our goal is to have, by 2025, women representing 50 per cent of all new hires, 40 per cent of frontline managers, and 30 per cent of senior leadership. Gender balance is integral to how we conduct business, and we are making it a business priority."

Positive results towards equal opportunities

The Bloomberg Gender-Equity Index includes 59 metrics across five areas. Companies are assigned a score based on both disclosure and data excellence. "The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets."

Schneider Electric scored above the overall GEI average, with its highest scores in disclosure, equal pay and gender pay parity, and inclusive culture. This performance reflects the company's initiatives to drive positive change and provide equal opportunities for everyone, everywhere, through:

Schneider Electric has also become a member of the Gender and Diversity KPI Alliance (GDKA), a group of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion advocates, corporations, academics, and trade organizations that support the adoption and use of a set of key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure gender and other types of diversity in their organizations. GDKA believes focusing on the diversity of a company's talent pipeline is vital in creating a fair and equitable workplace.

Schneider Electric received other global recognitions for its commitment to Diversity & Inclusion

In addition to being included in the GEI, Schneider Electric has received other prestigious recognitions during 2020. The company was included in the Top 30 in the Financial Times Diversity Leaders 2021, which assesses companies' success in promoting all types of diversity. Schneider Electric was also ranked in the Top 50 for the Universum World's Most Attractive Employers, which recognizes the best global companies on attracting, recruiting and retaining talent.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on:

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #SEGreatPeople #Meaningful #Inclusive #Empowered #OurImpact #BloombergGEI

Related resources: Diversity and Inclusion at Schneider Electric

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Edelman on behalf of Schneider Electric, Shae Pollock, [email protected]