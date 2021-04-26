Schneider Electric Expands its Medium Voltage Portfolio with Altivar™ Process ATV6000

Energy Management Tools : controls diverse loads and measures energy consumption, efficiency, and performance accurately to deliver energy savings of up to 30 per cent.





controls diverse loads and measures energy consumption, efficiency, and performance accurately to deliver Asset Management : enables optimized predictive maintenance strategies, giving complete asset performance management of the drive, motor, and mechanical transmissions to enhance asset management by 20 per cent.





: enables optimized predictive maintenance strategies, giving complete asset performance management of the drive, motor, and mechanical transmissions to enhance Process Optimization : Allows advanced electronic cell-bypass and best efficiency point function for pumps, boosting productivity by up to 20 per cent.

"We are thrilled to introduce ATV6000 as a strong medium voltage offer to the Canadian market, equipping engineers with a simple solution for demanding MV Drive applications across multiple industry segments," said Sanjith Singh, Vice President, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric Canada. "ATV6000 provides a high level of customization to meet specific requirements, offering flexibility for modifications and extensions. No matter what the challenge, electrical or mechanical, our application specialists and design engineers can provide customers with optimized solutions resulting in Capex and Opex savings. This unique capability, in addition to our suite of software/advisors and full serviceability, enables us to provide our customers with comprehensive solutions to help them achieve their sustainability goals."

Equipped with EcoStruxure™ Asset Advisor, a cloud-enabled remote monitoring service, ATV6000 converts data into valuable insights to help businesses run their operations efficiently, safely and with greater returns on profit. Offering preventive and predictive management based on real-time assessments and analytics, ATV6000 provides users with continuous health monitoring of assets, risk evaluation and risk mitigation to help identify potential failures, reduce downtime and effectively manage costs.

"As the core of all industrial processes, MV Drives play a critical role in a company's success as unexpected downtime can lead to loss of production running into millions of dollars," said Fredrick Morency, Vice President, Services, Schneider Electric Canada. "With ATV6000, customers can enjoy peace-of-mind that even in the event of a failure, they have access to local experts, engineers, service technicians, in addition to spare parts availability, to help get operations up and running within a few hours."

When customers select ATV6000, they receive a customized end-to-end solution that encompasses the entire lifecycle of the product, from planning, commissioning and optimizing to 24/7 access to servicing.

For more information on Schneider Electric and Altivar Process ATV6000, please visit https://www.se.com/ca.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com/ca

