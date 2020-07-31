Schneider Electric Engages Master Certified Alliance Partner to Share Knowledge and Spur Innovation for Plant Automation Project

Schneider Electric and Jordan Engineering collaborate to deliver superior system integration solutions

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Ontario-based Jordan Engineering have partnered to bring industry and system integration to a superior level. The collaboration leveraged Schneider Electric's Exchange platform—a digital community that connects industry peers with resources and solutions—to help Jordan Engineering deliver proven solutions to a leading chemical manufacturer in the Greater Toronto Area.

Handling a wide array of recipes, and with more than 40 processes needing to connect to multiple systems, the chemical manufacturer required a control solutions platform that was cost-effective, resilient, expandable and agile for the expansion of an existing facility. Given the project criteria and complexity, Schneider Electric and Jordan Engineering worked together to implement EcoStruxure Process Expert (formerly called EcoStruxure Hybrid DCS)—an automation system that allows users to engineer, operate and maintain the entire plant in one database. For additional reliability and security in classified areas of the plant, the HOT Standby M580 PLC module was also applied.

"At Schneider Electric, we recognize the invaluable benefits of partnering with organizations that share our commitment to delivering custom, innovative solutions to our clients," said Adrien Lemaire, National Industry Business Development Manager, Schneider Electric. "Our EcoStruxure Process Expert platform is the next generation of control automation systems, supporting safe, controlled, efficient and profitable businesses. We enjoyed working alongside Jordan Engineering and their team of experts on this project and know there will be many more to come."

"We build relationships with our clients that allow us to work closely with their operations, maintenance and industry specialists to jointly develop customized, user-friendly systems," said Janelle de Vries, Business Development, Jordan Engineering. "In addition to this, we leverage key relationships like our Master Alliance Certified partnership with Schneider Electric to select and integrate platforms that fit our client's short- and long-term needs. For this project we added a new tool to our toolbox, Schneider Electric`s Exchange. Exchange enabled us to connect with knowledgeable experts and access products from certified partners like ourselves. Working in the Exchange ecosystem allowed us to achieve more for this client than we could have working alone. We look forward to the opportunity to implement EcoStruxure Process Expert and Exchange on future projects."

EcoStruxure™ is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

For more information on the Schneider Electric SI Alliance Program, visit: https://www.se.com/ca/en/partners/channels/system-integrators/industry/

For more information on Schneider Electric Exchange, visit: https://exchange.se.com/

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centres, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power and Automation Systems. We provide integrated solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

For more information visit www.se.com.

About Jordan Engineering:

For over 20 years Jordan Engineering has been providing industrial software solutions throughout various markets including power generation, mining and minerals, transportation, chemical compounding, pharmaceutical, food and beverage and water treatment. Our solutions span the industrial control environment from instrumentation and control panels on the manufacturing floor, through the PLC and HMI, to operator training and interfaces with corporate ERP systems. We have a history of working closely with operations, maintenance, IT, project management, and industry specialists to develop customized, user-friendly systems with both long term and short-term return on investment.

In 2017 Jordan became the first company in the Americas to be Master Certified within Schneider Electric's Alliance Program by completing extensive exams on Networking, PLC programming and SCADA design and implementation. We are the only System integrator in Canada with this level of certification.

For more information visit www.automationgroup.ca

