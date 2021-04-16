Schneider Electric Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honour bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation's leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

"We are proud to be recognized for the fourth time by ENERGY STAR for our work to drive sustained resource management and efficiency in the corporate sector," said Steve Wilhite, SVP of Schneider's Energy and Sustainability Services division. "It is urgent that business take a leading role in addressing the climate crisis through accelerated emissions reduction and innovation adoption, and it is our honor to work with business as their partner in this journey."

Schneider Electric was recognized earlier this year by Corporate Knights as the world's most sustainable corporation. The company's own leading commitments to sustainability and efficiency are complemented by it's ability to partner with other corporations to develop a combined sustainability strategy and execution plan. Schneider Electric manages more than 128 million metric tons of carbon dioxide on behalf of it's customers, annually, and has advised its corporate clients on the purchase of more than 9,000 megawatts of renewable energy globally.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

ENERGY STAR winners are selected from a network of thousands of partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR'S awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the U.S. government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about.

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

