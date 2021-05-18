Schneider Electric details pledge to fight global biodiversity loss

Schneider Electric was recognized by Corporate Knights as the most sustainable corporation in the world and has a long track-record in environmental and climate protection, and last year pledged to fight biodiversity loss. The commitments detailed today, in the run-up to International Biological Diversity Day on May 22, represent concrete steps to deliver on that pledge, and have been made as part of the Act4nature International , an alliance of international companies, NGOs, academic bodies and public institutions that aims to accelerate business action in support of nature.

The alarming pace of biodiversity loss and environmental degradation, along with climate change, has become an increasingly urgent issue that undermines not just local ecosystems and individual species, but ultimately heralds potentially major food security issues and other challenges for societies, economies and companies around the globe. Addressing it requires concerted action -- and corporates have a responsibility to play a part.

"We urgently need to take stock of the impacts we have on nature and biodiversity but it will take much more than that to preserve and restore our ecosystem," said Olivier Blum, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at Schneider Electric. "Quantifying resources utilization and setting up bold ambitions are key, but success will come from concrete and immediate actions that do not compromise on our needs or those of future generations."

In its Biodiversity pledge, Schneider Electric commits to:

quantifying and regularly publishing its impact on biodiversity. Last October, Schneider Electric published the world's first end-to-end biodiversity footprint using the "Global Biodiversity Score" tool, which calculates a company's biodiversity footprint across its entire value chain;

Last October, Schneider Electric published the world's first end-to-end biodiversity footprint using the "Global Biodiversity Score" tool, which calculates a company's biodiversity footprint across its entire value chain; achieving net-zero biodiversity loss in its direct operations by 2030 , and aligning biodiversity objectives with science;

, and aligning biodiversity objectives with science; developing solutions and technologies that contribute to the preservation of biodiversity , by optimizing the use of resources over their entire lifecycle;

, by optimizing the use of resources over their entire lifecycle; partnering with suppliers to eliminate the use of single-use plastics from packaging, use recycled cardboard , and help them to sharply reduce their CO 2 emissions;

from packaging, , and help them to sharply emissions; partnering with NGOs and investment funds, and engaging employees and partners on local initiatives -- such as ensuring that all of its sites deploy biodiversity conservation and restoration programs, and that sites located in water-stressed areas put in place water conservation plans.

The commitments have been recognized as SMART by the Act4Nature steering committee.

2021 is a year of great mobilization for biodiversity: the One Planet Summit was held in January, while the IUCN World Conservation Congress is scheduled for September and COP15 Biodiversity is due in October 2021.

Further reading:

For more on Schneider's wide-ranging and ambitious sustainability targets and commitments, click here.

A report on the biodiversity predicament: Our actions to reverse biodiversity loss

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Relations - Edelman on behalf of Schneider Electric, Ada Lovelace Rampersaud, Phone: +1 647 245 7741, Email: [email protected]