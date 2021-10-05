Schneider Electric calls for students to share their passion for bold and sustainable ideas

With Schneider Electric committing to providing two times the number of opportunities for interns, apprentices and fresh graduate hires by 2025 as part of its Schneider Sustainability Impact Q2 2021 Report , Go Green provides students with the chance to present their ideas to top industry leaders and receive mentorship from experts and professionals, along with considerations for job opportunities and the chance of a winning prize worth up to 10,000 Euros.

"At Schneider Electric, being empowered is part of our DNA as we strongly believe freedom breeds innovation," says Charise Le, Chief Human Resources Officer at Schneider Electric. "Through Schneider Go Green, we look for empowered and passionate students with bold and sustainable ideas. We believe access to energy is a basic human right and this global competition provides new ways to do that."

"Challenge yourself, challenge us and bring your best sustainability ideas to the Go Green 2022 competition" said Lisa Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer at AVEVA. "Together, let's build the pathway to more sustainable industries. AVEVA is proud to be part of the Schneider Go Green competition and we are looking forward to seeing your innovative ideas in action."

Sustainability and Technology working together

Schneider Go Green is a major event for Business, Engineering, Marketing and Innovation students worldwide. The 2021 competition saw a record number of 25,000 young innovators from more than 3,000 universities in 130 countries taking part. This year's competition should attract even more interest thanks to the five specific topics covering "Access to Energy", "Homes of the Future", "Supply Chain of the Future", "Grids of the Future" and "De[coding] the Future".

2021's winning idea came from two students from Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya in Spain who presented their sustainable and purpose driven solution known as the "Light Pill": an artificial light source and ultraviolet water purifier shaped like a bottle cap designed to help communities without access to energy and safe water.

This year, all participating teams of two to four students are expected to identify as gender diverse in line with Schneider Electric's policy of promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with deadlines for submissions expected by November 30 in North America and February to March in the rest of the world. Schneider Go Green is open to Bachelor's or Master's students worldwide and team members must be studying in the same country for the duration of the competition.

