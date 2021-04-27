Schneider Electric buckles down on its new sustainability targets

Three months on, the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) 2021-2025 program is well underway to deliver on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and the wheels are in motion to go further through both global initiatives and new local targets which demonstrate how Schneider sustainably manages its own operations and supply chain, while helping its customers and partners reach their climate and sustainability goals.

In keeping with the recent recognition as the world's most sustainable corporation by Corporate Knights, and building on 15 years' leadership in the field, Schneider's latest sustainability program further empowers its local teams, across the 100+ countries in which it operates, to address both challenges and opportunities for the markets and communities they serve.

Examples of local projects so far include:

Fostering equal access to digital learning for 24,000 students in India by powering 100 co-educational schools with solar energy.

by powering 100 co-educational schools with solar energy. Transition to a 100 per cent electric company car fleet in Norway by 2023.

by 2023. Encourage Korean employees to support the shift to electrical vehicle

Add 150 circular product references to Schneider's internal shop catalog for employees in France .

. Increase five-fold Schneider's spend with indigenous-owned suppliers in Australia as part of the Reconciliation Action Plan.

as part of the Reconciliation Action Plan. Give electrical products a second life through donations to an online marketplace for educational purposes, and to improve the electrical installations of families at risk of energy poverty in Spain .

"This kick-off phase is crucial to deliver on our global and local sustainability objectives," said Olivier Blum, Schneider Electric's Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. "We have high expectations and are excited to get started on our journey towards a low-carbon and inclusive society."

Detailed results and highlights of the SSI program are presented in the quarterly report, which includes the following overview:

