Schneider Electric-backed drive by Solar Impulse Foundation to identify climate change solutions hits key milestone

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - A Schneider Electric-backed initiative by the Solar Impulse Foundation has reached a key goal: to identify and label 1,000 clean and profitable solutions to the global environmental crisis, and thus showcase to decision-makers in business and government that clean technologies can also be financially viable.

Led by the well-known explorer and psychiatrist Bertrand Piccard, the Solar Impulse Foundation announced its goal four years ago. Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been supporting the project since 2019, via a four-year commitment by the Schneider Electric Foundation.

"Many thanks to the Solar Impulse Foundation and congratulations to Bertrand Piccard", said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric's Chairman and CEO. "We're inspired by your multiple scientific endeavors, and we're very proud to work with you in developing solutions that are practical, ready to be implemented, and can solve the issues we face with climate change."

Mr. Tricoire, alongside 14 other multinational corporations, have also signed the Solar Impulse Foundation's manifesto, which aims to encourage the adoption of more ambitious environmental targets, fast-track large-scale implementations of solutions that tackle climate change, and implement them within businesses and government.

Schneider supported the initiative by helping to analyze potential candidates for the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label, which certifies that a product, service or process contributes to a circular economy, capable of creating jobs and reducing emissions in the areas of water, energy, construction, mobility, industry, and agriculture. Over 30 Schneider experts helped to label solutions submitted by companies around the world.

All labelled solutions join the Solar Impulse Foundation's open-source program, available on www.solarimpulse.com.

Eight Schneider solutions were among the more than 1,000 that have received the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label are: the Harmony wireless button, a self-powered interface that connects basic industrial equipment; its Altivar 312 Solar drives; its Altivar 600 drives; the EcoStruxure Microgrid Advisor; the NEO Network; the EV Link Load Management System; the Homaya Pay As You Go Solar Home System; the and Villaya Microgrid solutions.

About the Solar Impulse Foundation

Accelerate the adoption of efficient, clean and profitable solutions that reduce our impact on the Planet while promoting economic growth. Selecting, labeling and promoting innovative, clean and profitable solutions to support political and business decision-makers in their environmental targets is the challenge that Bertrand Piccard has set himself with the Solar Impulse Foundation. The "Portfolio of 1000 Solutions" should enable the adoption of more ambitious environmental and energy policies that protect the environment while creating new jobs and generating profit. A way to take the symbol of the first round-the-world solar flight further and accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

