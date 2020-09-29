Schneider Electric awards PCI Industrial Automation as its 2020 Global Alliance Partner of the Year

The Montreal-based industrial automation systems integrator wins the prestigious distinction Schneider Electric 2020 Global Alliance Partner Excellence Awards

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in energy management and automation, has awarded PCI Industrial Automation (PCI) with its 2020 EcoStruxure Plant Alliance Partner of the Year award for its work in delivering exceptional consultation services from concept to roll-out in industrial automation and system integration modernization.

2020 Global Alliance Excellence Awards, including EcoStruxure Plant Alliance Partner of the Year, recognize the very best of Schneider Electric's industrial automation systems integrators, which are those companies who work to deliver the most outstanding projects; display the largest growth and business development; execute technical excellence; and deliver quality customer business relationships. "We are thrilled to award PCI Industrial Automation with Schneider Electric's 2020 EcoStruxure Plant Alliance Partner of the Year award," says Adrien Lemaire, Business Development Manager, Industry End Users at Schneider Electric. "As a long-time partner, PCI has continually developed its deep local know-how to support its customers with their modernization projects at the highest levels of competency and exceptional quality, all while backed by our industry-leading operational and information technological solutions from Schneider Electric."

"At Schneider Electric, we know the importance of consistently recognizing our reliable partners like PCI – and this award is a testament to the strong relationship we have built together over the last nine years," says Olivier Jouffret, Industry Sales Representative at Schneider Electric. "Our long-standing relationship, based on trust and open communication, has allowed us to realize great projects and to implement the best possible solutions for our customers.

PCI's expertise in process and manufacturing control, MES systems, and robotics coupled with Schneider Electric's best-in-class EcoStruxure™ architecture and IIoT technologies, including integrated software for digital transformation in industrial automation markets, ensures PCI can implement highly effective open industrial automation system solutions for its customers. This allows PCI's clients to leverage future innovations, without being locked into proprietary protocols. This agility helps to unlock future growth opportunities by:

Updating obsolete hardware to maintain operations and reduce plant shutdown times Reducing cyber security risks that could be exposed to hackers and interruptions Support continuous improvement by deploying new technologies to gain competitive advantages

"The whole PCI team is filled with pride and thanks Schneider Electric for recognizing them as the global EcoStruxure™ Plant Alliance Partner of the Year. The mutual collaboration between our two companies has allowed us to stand out from other integrators, and facilitates everyone's work during projects," says Christian Perrier, President at PCI Industrial Automation. "We are excited to continue leveraging Schneider Electric's industry-leading technological solutions and expertise to help our customers increase their competitive edge by modernizing their operating and process efficiency."

The Schneider Electric System Integrator Alliance Program is a network of independent system integrators offering their customers the excellence of their local know-how with the best technological solutions from Schneider Electric.

PCI has supported hundreds of clients with plant modernization projects across large and small manufacturing sites in Canada, Europe and the United States. PCI Industrial Automation offers customers around the world consultation services from concept to roll-out of industrial automation and system integration. PCI is a Schneider Electric Certified Alliance System Integrator in PLC Modernization and EcoStruxure System Platform, and in 2019, became one of Schneider Electric's most qualified partners to integrate a full EcoStruxure Plant solution for businesses.

