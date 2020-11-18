Adrian Thomas is promoted to succeed Susan Uthayakumar, who will be taking the global leadership of Sustainability Business Division

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric announced today the promotion of Adrian Thomas to country president, Canada, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Thomas succeeds Susan Uthayakumar, who held the role of country president for the past three years. Mr. Thomas will report to North American CEO & President, Annette Clayton.

"Adrian's appointment advances our plan to further build and sustain our presence in Canada as a leader in energy management and automation," said Annette Clayton. "Adrian's relentless focus on our business, combined with his technical expertise spanning multiple decades and his passion for sustainability, will be key to driving our growth strategy forward. We are pleased to welcome Adrian into this new role and to my leadership team."

Mr. Thomas brings over 20-years of experience in the electrical and automation industry to the role. Since 2016, he has been with Schneider Electric Canada, most recently serving as vice president, home & distribution, and power products. He has also held other roles at the company, including leading Schneider's Digital Energy and Low Voltage Power Systems businesses. He has also been a key driver in bringing Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure to life in Canada, helping partners and businesses alike achieve their sustainability ambitions.

Prior to joining Schneider Electric, Mr. Thomas held sales and leadership roles at General Electric, TMEIC Corporation, and TM GE Automation Systems. He holds an electrical engineering degree from McMaster University and a post-graduate certificate in finance for executives from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"I am very excited to take on this role and lead the continued growth and success of Schneider Electric in Canada, an important market for the company," said Mr. Thomas. "We are living through extraordinary times in Canada and around the world. The changes required to achieve a sustainable future require bold strategy and the courage to work collaboratively to realize it. Leading Schneider Electric Canada during this pivotal moment is a true privilege."

Mr. Thomas' predecessor, Susan Uthayakumar, has been appointed as the global leader for Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business Division, reporting to Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, Olivier Blum. The new division will have a mission to bring all Schneider Electric solutions together to provide unprecedented, end-to-end leadership and support to customers on their sustainability transformation – from formulating climate strategy to execution & deployment of sustainability solutions.

