Schneider Electric Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Interoperability and Improving Efficiency with Its Universal Automation System

EcoStruxure Automation Expert reimages automation to simplify workflows, lessen engineering burdens, reduce maintenance costs, and future-proof operations.

SAN ANTONIO, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the open automation platforms industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Schneider Electric with the 2023 Global Product Leadership Award. The company has a rich legacy of digital innovation designed to increase industrial efficiency and sustainability.

Want more? View Schneider Electric's full award content site: https://best-practices.frost.com/schneider-electric-inc/

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Automation Expert is a fully open and interoperable, software-centric universal automation system. It decouples the automation software from the hardware and can seamlessly integrate offers from different vendors, providing advanced agility and simplicity for system integrators and OEMs, and unprecedented freedom for industrial enterprises. This breakthrough unlocks new possibilities for automation efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

Sebastian Trolli, Senior Industry Analyst for industrial technologies at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "EcoStruxure Automation Expert is a game changer in the world of industrial automation. Its software-centric plug-and-produce architecture empowers users to easily integrate the most appropriate solutions for their unique requirements, regardless of vendor."

Schneider Electric's unwavering commitment to be the digital partner for sustainability and efficiency, its groundbreaking automation solution, and industry-wide advocacy for open universal automation have set a new standard in the world of industrial automation.

"Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Automation Expert can seamlessly connect third-party applications, providing enterprise-wide visibility to reduce energy and resource consumption, thereby increasing profitability and sustainability," added Michelle Funke, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

EcoStruxure Automation Expert makes it easy to integrate IT applications, tools, and technologies for industrial use. This native IT/OT convergence enables users to seamlessly integrate advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and virtual reality, into control architectures, without incurring significant engineering effort or introducing the technical debt of highly coupled, non-cohesive system designs.

The platform's integrated development environment with the AVEVA™ System Platform imports or creates symbols for a unified environment, streamlining workflows and greatly reducing development time. Its rich libraries and templates for common automation tasks are easily customized and reused, accelerating project development, and ensuring consistency across different projects.

EcoStruxure Automation Expert's network-native, event-based, cross-platform runtime enables industrial enterprises to accommodate changing business requirements quickly and easily without significant production downtime or capital cost. The system's Internet of Things (IoT) architecture connects the entire enterprise, from sensors to the cloud, enabling real-time collection and analysis of critical data. This empowers the industrial workforce with actionable insights to streamline workflows, increase efficiency, and reduce maintenance time and cost.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan