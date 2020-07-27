Schneider Electric Announces New Version of Award-Winning EcoStruxure™ Power SCADA Operation

Power SCADA Operation 2020 reveals risks and opportunities, extends network and diagnostic support and offers new control capabilities.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, recently announced the latest version of its award-winning EcoStruxureTM software—Power SCADA Operation 2020. More than a SCADA system for power networks, the latest version is designed to work as an open platform, with high-speed control capabilities and the latest cybersecurity enhancements.

Power SCADA Operation (PSO) provides real-time vision and control for timely response, keeping demanding operations running with new levels of cybersecurity and graphics customization. PSO digitizes and simplifies your complex electrical distribution system and provides decision support that enables you to be safe, reliable, compliant and efficient.

PSO 2020 is engineered to help power-critical facilities like data centres, oil and gas operations, semiconductor, and airports maximize their uptime. It's a SCADA system uniquely designed for large electrical distribution applications.

"Recent months have shown us how important it is for organizations to have consistent and reliable power. Especially when it comes to large, power-critical facilities, every second of downtime can be detrimental to an organization, causing business interruptions, financial losses, potential reputational damage and even putting lives at risk," says Hugo Lafontaine, VP Digital Energy, Schneider Electric Canada. "The built-in architectural redundancy within PSO 2020 offers the peace of mind that your network remains reliable even if a worst-case scenario occurs."

Primary enhancements for 2020 PSO, include:

Modern Graphics + Alarms: Access the system anywhere, anytime, and with any browser while complying with HTML5 web browser standards.

Access the system anywhere, anytime, and with any browser while complying with HTML5 web browser standards. Microgrid Ready : View runtime graphics including animated electrical 1-lines modeling even the most complex multi-source electrical distribution systems via any HTML5 compliant web browser.

: View runtime graphics including animated electrical 1-lines modeling even the most complex multi-source electrical distribution systems via any HTML5 compliant web browser. Cybersecurity Ready : Maintain optimal security through certified compliance with global cybersecurity standard ISA/IEC-62443; role-based access control via Windows Active Directory + two-factor authentication to guard against "zero-day attacks."

: Maintain optimal security through certified compliance with global cybersecurity standard ISA/IEC-62443; role-based access control via Windows Active Directory + two-factor authentication to guard against "zero-day attacks." World-Ready Translatable Software : Fully translatable runtime, design tools, and documentation.

: Fully translatable runtime, design tools, and documentation. Simpler Multi-site Deployments: Monitor and control multiple independent systems from single runtime client for geographically co-located customers.

An EcoStruxure Power connected offer

Power SCADA Operation is a key element in the EcoStruxure Power platform, part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure architecture, the open and interoperable system architecture for building, grid, industry, and data center customers. The software is a significant addition to the company's industry leading connected products offers, and is a valued new platform within a connected and integrated power distribution network.

For more information on EcoStruxure Power SCADA Operation, please visit https://www.se.com/ww/en/work/products/product-launch/power-scada-operation/

