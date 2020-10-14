Schneider Electric announces ICI Electrical Engineering as a certified Alliance Partner

Customers of the Kamloops, BC-based industrial cybersecurity firm will benefit from Schneider Electric's industry-leading technology and expertise

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in energy management and automation, has certified ICI Electrical Engineering as a System Integrator Alliance Partner, further enabling ICI to easily and efficiently bring Schneider Electric solutions, training and expertise to local clients in British Columbia and across Canada.

"We're pleased to announce ICI Electrical Engineering as a certified System Integrator Alliance Partner, expanding this successful partnership in British Columbia and across Canada," says Adrien Lemaire, National Industry Business Development Manager at Schneider Electric. "This certification is a testament to the high-quality and well-serviced projects ICI is known for with the assurance of being backed by the best of Schneider Electric's global knowledge and industry-leading technology, solutions and services."

As a certified Schneider Electric System Integrator Alliance Partner, ICI can leverage Schneider Electric's industry-leading technology to support its continued growth and expertise in industrial cybersecurity, and systems modernization. This partnership benefits ICI through direct access to industry leading experts and a range of connected products in Schneider Electric's platform which includes edge control and analytics, for faster development and support of customized, high quality solutions.

"When modernizing industrial controls, it is critical to understand how every component the system communicates," says Sean Bouchard, P.Eng., Principal of ICI Electrical Engineering. "This partnership gives us access to the vast network of experts at Schneider Electric so our clients are supported by global and local experience."

Based in Kamloops, British Columbia, ICI Electrical Engineering specializes in industrial cybersecurity with over 25 years of experience in municipal and industrial infrastructure covering water, waste-water and mining applications. ICI currently has the only master certified ISA 62443 Industrial Cybersecurity personnel in BC on staff to develop comprehensive solutions and build public awareness of the importance of cybersecurity in engineering designs. Visit ICI Electrical Engineering's website to learn more.

The Schneider Electric System Integrator Alliance Program is a world-wide network of independent system integrators offering their customers the excellence of their local know-how with the best technological solutions from Schneider Electric. To learn more about and become a certified Schneider Electric Alliance Partner, visit Schneider Electric Canada's website.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com/ca

About ICI Electrical Engineering

We engineer and secure industrial automation and control systems that critical infrastructure in municipal and industrial operations rely on. We believe that technology can build a better tomorrow when safely and securely applied.



We build peace of mind in tough environments where downtime is not an option.



We combine Industrial Cybersecurity practices with Engineering workflows. Our solutions consider risk management from the ground up to develop and modernize industrial systems that are secure by design and meet clearly defined levels of risk tolerance over their long lifespan.



Our exceptional team operates in a culture of continuous improvement to learn from each other and collectively build a secure community of tomorrow for everyone.



https://www.icieng.com/

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Press Contact: Edelman for Schneider Electric, Shae Pollock, +1 403 993 6397, [email protected]