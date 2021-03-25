Schneider Electric and Workbench Energy Partner to Bring Energy Management Solutions to Large-Scale Electrical Users in Ontario

Introducing seamless integration between two solutions, the partnership facilitates the real-time transfer of data collected by Schneider Electric's Power Monitoring Expert (PME) solution to Workbench Energy's platform. An element of EcoStruxure Power, PME leverages IoT connectivity and distributed intelligence to provide energy-intensive facilities with a look into to their digitized power network and can be installed on premise or in the cloud. By providing customers with greater insight into their energy consumption, customers can respond quickly to peaks by implementing load curtailment, energy storage or back-up power sources like generators.

"We're always looking for ways to provide our customers with value-added services to help them manage global adjustment costs and maximize their benefit from interacting with the power system," said Cam Carver, Chief Executive Officer, Workbench Energy. "Our collaboration with Schneider Electric enables us to collect data from across connected devices and help customers make more informed decisions about their energy patterns and behaviours."

Schneider Electric and Workbench Energy's partnership will bring cost and energy-saving value to large industrial customers, commercial buildings, universities and energy-intensive segments like mining, minerals and metals. Customers and organizations currently on the GA will now have opportunities to explore Schneider Electric solutions in parallel to Workbench Energy, providing a complete energy management solution. Together, Schneider Electric and Workbench Energy will deliver customers with the most accurate information and predictions, so they can unlock more value across operations.

On April 7, Workbench Energy is hosting an ICI Masterclass for large power consumers with industry experts and leading organizations. To learn more and register, visit workbenchenergy.com/ici-masterclass.

For more information on Schneider Electric and its Power Monitoring Expert solution, please visit se.com/ca. For more information on Workbench Energy, visit workbenchenergy.com.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com/ca

About Workbench Energy:

Workbench Energy is a specialized energy management company that helps its customers get the most value out of their power usage and power production.

Combining a team of energy market experts and state-of-the-art software and analytics, Workbench Energy offers NRG Peaks, its best-in-class peak advisory and market data services. Our staffed 24x7 energy market desk enables and manages comprehensive market participation for generators, storage, and responsive loads,

www.workbenchenergy.com

