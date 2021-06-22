Schneider Electric and Wärtsilä Launch World's First Sustainable Lithium Mining Power Solution

The Schneider Electric and Wärtsilä solution, developed over 20 years of collaboration spanning over 200 projects, optimizes the efficient delivery and use of energy. It unifies and leverages microgrids, thermal power generation, energy storage, and other renewable energy sources to provide a highly cost-effective power solution with a minimal environmental footprint for the mining industry. Based on pilot projects, typical results include:

An average overall CapEx reduction of 27 per cent

A CO2 emissions reduction of up to 20 per cent or 18,500 tons per year per mine

An energy cost reduction of 40 per cent when switching to the joint Schneider - Wärtsilä solution from local off-grid diesel-generated power

"The benefits go well beyond lithium mining," said Vivek Kapoor, Vice President & Regional Segment Leader, Mining, Minerals and Metals Segment at Schneider Electric. "To create a net-zero future, electric vehicles and renewable energy storage must become more affordable and accessible. This solution will enable mining operators to reduce the environmental impact of their sites and reduce the cost of production. It has the potential to power the next generation of technology and ultimately act as the foundation of a net-zero society. Global minerals, metals and mining operators need to decarbonize their operations at speed and to move towards becoming 100 per cent renewable. This solution provides the answers to these challenges, bringing transparency and efficiency to previously opaque operations."

"The increasing global demand for lithium needed for battery storage applications is putting pressure on mining operations to be as efficient and cost-effective as possible," said Jean Nabb, Director, Strategic Partnership, Wärtsilä Energy. "The power supply is a fundamental element of resiliency and reliability. Together with Schneider we have designed a solution that harnesses the strengths and experience of our two companies. It will not only guarantee a reliable energy supply but will also do so with economic and environmental benefits owing to the increased efficiency of the mining operations."

The design concept of the project extends to the lifecycle of the mine, delivering and provisioning for the exactly right level of power to enable a mine's productivity. As a result, operational costs are reduced and power availability is optimized to reach a mine's production targets.

Predictability of parts, power supply and maintenance costs reduce the need for working capital within the 24/7 cycle. This solution works for new mines that are currently being designed and also for mining project conversions. In particular, Argentina has the biggest lithium mining potential in the next five years as sustainable uninterrupted power becomes available.

Schneider Electric and Wärtsilä signed the framework co-operation agreement for the development of the design for mining energy solutions in March 2020. The parties aim to optimize customer benefit in mining projects by offering solutions based on mutually complementary technologies. The business whitepaper was published in March 2021.

Wärtsilä Energy in brief

Wärtsilä Energy leads the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers in decarbonisation by developing market-leading technologies. These cover future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage and optimisation technology, including the GEMS energy management platform. Wärtsilä Energy's lifecycle services are designed to increase efficiency, promote reliability and guarantee operational performance. Our track record comprises 74 GW of power plant capacity and more than 80 energy storage systems delivered to 180 countries around the world.

https://www.wartsila.com/energy

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/

Discover Life Is On



