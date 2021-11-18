Schneider Electric and Prisma Photonics partner to increase integrity and efficiency for Oil and Gas pipeline operators and owners

More reliable monitoring ensures secure pipeline infrastructure

Oil and gas pipelines are critical assets, and pipeline integrity and leak detection solutions are part of an operator's toolbox for safe and environmentally conscious pipeline operations. Driven by regulatory demand, environmental awareness and public safety needs, most operators employ at least one leak detection system, if not multiple technologies. Prisma Photonics' PrismaFlowTM, a comprehensive pipeline monitoring solution comprising both hardware and software, dramatically reduces positive and negative false alarm rates compared to other fibre-sensing solutions with its Hyper-ScanTM technology offering 100x greater sensitivity.

The system's machine learning unit offers significant improvement in signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), allowing for accurate event classification. By leveraging pre-existing fibre-optic cables as "sensors", PrismaFlow eliminates the need to invest in new, dedicated fibres and the installation and maintenance of thousands of dedicated sensors along the pipeline.

The PrismaFlow technology essentially makes for faster oil and gas pipeline management and prevents accidental, criminal or malicious activity, thus ensuring a secure pipeline infrastructure. Prisma Photonics is presenting a paper on "Integrated Leak Detection Solution" at ADIPEC 2021, which highlights using RTTM and fibre-based technologies that provide comprehensive coverage for leak detection.

"Prisma Photonics' pipeline monitoring technology fits in well with our overall promise of delivering enhanced reliability and safety to our midstream oil and gas customers," says Astrid Poupart-Lafarge, Schneider Electric's Oil, Gas & Petrochemical segment president.

Efficient pipeline management positively impact the environment

"With methane emissions at top of climate change agendas, this partnership will help our customers achieve their emission goals easier and faster," says Matthew Carrara, Schneider Electric Vice President, Process Analyzers and Instrumentation. "PrismaFlow can have a direct impact on decreasing methane emissions caused by leaks in pipelines."

PrismaFlow can detect and flag events such as leaks, mechanical and manual digging, theft, vandalism, third-party interference, inline pigging devices, pedestrian activity, vehicle movement, and drone activity. Operators receive real-time event locations to take immediate action without worrying about noise or false alarms.

By detecting leaks early, oil and gas companies can mitigate problems before they harm people or the environment. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), downstream emissions can be reduced by 75 per cent with existing technology that includes pipeline infrastructure.

"It is a true honour to partner with Schneider Electric and take part in one of the greatest challenges of this generation and generations to come," says Dr. Eran Inbar, Prisma Photonics' CEO. "Allowing operators to take responsibility over an immense scale of critical infrastructure can make a true impact on the environment."

"We are looking forward to long and profound relationships between the two companies and teams," says Eyal Assa, Prisma Photonics' Chief Business Officer. "PrismaFlow is a complementing solution to Schneider Electric's suite of tools for pipelines operators worldwide."

Learn more about PrismaFlow and access documents and videos at Schneider Electric Exchange.

