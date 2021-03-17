Schmidt's Natural Deodorant Is Fighting FOBO (Fear of Body Odour) with Kaitlyn Bristowe

FOBO is a real anxiety for many people. In fact, a 2021 survey* found that 79% of people ages 18-35 report feeling anxious about their body odour on a day-to-day basis. The same study revealed that 60% of people won't even leave their home if they know they have bad B.O. Although consumers are increasingly interested in natural deodorants, 69% of them only buy traditional deodorants because they have no doubts that they work.

Schmidt's is the natural answer to FOBO, that really works. With more than 15,000 five-star reviews, Schmidt's keeps you fresh all day and gives you the confidence to beat FOBO. How does it stack up to the competition? Schmidt's users reapply their deodorant during the day 50% less often than people who use Native Ɨ. And not only does Schmidt's really work, but it's certified natural by Ecocert, with 100% natural origin ingredients and it is Canada's #1 natural deodorant brandǂ!

"When I made the switch to using a natural deodorant, I tried a lot of different brands, but the one that actually worked for me was Schmidt's. Their deodorants offer a full 24-hours of odour protection, so I don't have to worry about re-applying it throughout the day. The scent for me is also very important when picking a deodorant, so I'm really happy that I found multiple scents from Schmidt's that I love and that smell so fresh! I'm also so thankful that I had Schmidt's through my Dancing with the Stars rehearsals because you sure get up close and personal with your dance instructor! It's really not a surprise that 9/10 women recommend it§ and it's Canada's #1 natural deodorant brand."

As part of this year's FOBO campaign, Schmidt's worked with Kaitlyn Bristowe to demonstrate how Schmidt's natural deodorant is effective at keeping odours at bay. "We know consumers are interested in natural deodorants, but they have fears that they won't work as well as traditional products. Schmidt's provides 24 hour odour protection while being 100% natural origin so you can go natural with confidence," said Alli Rozman, Schmidt's Canada Brand Manager. "We are thrilled to be able to provide consumers with a natural deodorant that really works."

Schmidt's deodorants are made with 100% natural origin ingredients certified by Ecocert, are never formulated with aluminum, parabens, propylene glycol, phthalates, or artificial fragrance; and are certified vegan and cruelty-free. "No nasty ingredients is really important to me when I incorporate a product into my routine, and I love that I'm choosing something good for my body before my day starts by using Schmidt's," said Bristowe. "Plus, this is a huge one for me, as an animal lover, it means the world to me when a brand is vegan and cruelty-free."

The brand recently upgraded their signature formula, resulting in a smoother glide that's gentle on skin and features an increased amount of magnesium (an odour fighting ingredient that will help kick FOBO to the curb).

Schmidt's signature line includes the Lavender & Sage Deodorant, Charcoal & Magnesium Deodorant, Bergamot & Lime Deodorant, and Rose & Vanilla Deodorant

Schmidt's has just launched two new fragrances enriched with magnesium to help neutralize odour and keep you fresh all day long:

Coconut & Pineapple Natural Deodorant : The refreshing and vibrant use of coconut and pineapple gives an irresistible tropical scent.

: The refreshing and vibrant use of coconut and pineapple gives an irresistible tropical scent. Sandalwood & Citrus Natural Deodorant: The refreshing scent of citrus and sandalwood find balance with grounding notes of linen and wood.

Schmidt's is encouraging and challenging Canadians to fight FOBO with Kaitlyn by making the switch to Schmidt's for the next 30 days. We're pretty confident you won't go back.

Schmidt's natural deodorants are made in Canada and available for $8-$10 at most mass retailers including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, and Jean Coutu.

About Schmidt's:

With the mission to "change the way you think about natural," Schmidt's believes the future of self-care is in quality, plant-powered products that work. With alluring scents derived from natural botanicals and innovative formulations, Schmidt's makes personal care products fun, accessible, and rewarding for everyone. Schmidt's is made locally in Quebec. Follow Schmidt's (@SchmidtsNaturals) on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

