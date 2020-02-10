Schlegel Villages Responds to Unifor Local 2458 Proposed Job Action

WINDSOR, ON, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to statements made by Unifor Local 2458 today, Schlegel Villages would like to take the opportunity to address certain issues. Schlegel Villages remains committed to being at the bargaining table and is waiting on Unifor Local 2458 to provide a counter proposal to its last offer and is ready to meet as soon as possible.

"We were disappointed to hear the claims being made by Unifor Local 2458 this morning, as we take pride in providing the best possible work environment for our team members," said Matt Drown, Director of Community Connections, Schlegel Villages. "At Schlegel Villages, our primary commitment is to work with our team members to provide our residents with the highest quality of care – a value that we are not willing to compromise on. We recognize this high quality of care means ensuring our team members have a safe and rewarding place to work, creating an environment that fosters growth and providing fair and equitable compensation for our team members."

"The introduction of the phrase 'job action' by Unifor Local 2458 may have unintended consequences," continued Drown. "We're concerned about the unnecessary anxiety that these claims may cause for team members and residents, as well as families who may question whether or not their loved ones will receive care."

Schlegel Villages understands the significant risk posed by the Personal Support Worker (PSW) shortage in Ontario. Several of Schlegel Villages team members recently took part in a study commissioned by Unifor, for the Ontario Health Coalition speaking directly to labour challenges, describing the PSW shortage in the province as endemic. Throughout the negotiations, Schlegel Villages has committed to working as a team, including working with union representatives, the Ontario Long Term Care Association and the community, on a solution to this issue.

"The challenges of the PSW shortage across our province cannot be ignored," said Drown. "We join the chorus of team members and other providers drawing attention to these issues and are committed to working with everyone involved to overcome them."

Schlegel Villages is a leader in the industry, driving initiatives such as collaborating with post-secondary education institutions to try and increase the visibility of a career in long term care.

"Our concern is first and foremost the wellbeing of our people," concluded Drown. "We will take all necessary steps and will be working with our team members to ensure the security and safety of our residents is not compromised. We know how dedicated our team members are to the residents, and we have full confidence in their commitment."

