Schlage Debuts Advanced Rekey™ at the 2025 International Builders' Show, Offering Builders another Quick and Convenient Security Solution

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Schlage, a leader in home security solutions for over a century, introduces Advanced Rekey™, an innovative rekeying solution that offers builders and their professional partners efficient key management and a simple way for homeowners to maintain security as their homes evolve. Debuting at the 2025 International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Advanced Rekey is designed for ease of use, giving users greater control over home security with a seamless, do-it-yourself feature that makes rekeying fast, convenient and cost-effective.

Schlage Advanced Rekey | Deadbolt Schlage Advanced Rekey | Handleset

"Schlage's Advanced Rekey solution puts the power of quickly rekeying directly into builders', their partners' and homeowners' hands," said David Perozzi, general manager, Allegion Home. "We are excited to add this feature across all of our residential keyed mechanical and electronic products, bringing our trade professional partners additional time savings, convenience and peace of mind, while ensuring that homeowners' security can evolve as their needs change."

Backed by Schlage's limited lifetime mechanical warranty, Advanced Rekey empowers builders and homeowners with enhanced convenience and security they can control. With just one simple tool and the current working key, users can quickly and effortlessly rekey their locks without removing them from the door – eliminating the hassle and expense of traditional rekeying services and offering a new level of control over home security.

Key benefits of Schlage's Advanced Rekey Solution:

Increased Efficiency: Advanced Rekey provides time savings to builders and their partners by reducing time spent on key management systems and delivering an easy handoff process from the builder to homeowner.

provides time savings to builders and their partners by reducing time spent on key management systems and delivering an easy handoff process from the builder to homeowner. Quick and Effortless: Advanced Rekey is designed to be user-friendly for anyone, regardless of their experience with locks. Users can easily rekey their locks in just a few simple steps, no professional skills required. This solution is ideal for lost or stolen keys, changes in homeownership or updating the whole home to be keyed alike.

is designed to be user-friendly for anyone, regardless of their experience with locks. Users can easily rekey their locks in just a few simple steps, no professional skills required. This solution is ideal for lost or stolen keys, changes in homeownership or updating the whole home to be keyed alike. Enhanced Security: Maintain control of who has access to the home. Rekeying with Advanced Rekey adds an extra layer of safety with bump resistant security features. After completing the rekey process, the old key will no longer work, providing an immediate security upgrade and eliminating concerns of unauthorized access.

Maintain control of who has access to the home. Rekeying with adds an extra layer of safety with bump resistant security features. After completing the rekey process, the old key will no longer work, providing an immediate security upgrade and eliminating concerns of unauthorized access. Versatile Solution: Builders can exchange a conventional SC1 keyway cylinder on existing Schlage door locks to an Advanced Rekey cylinder. With 100,000 possible keying combinations, Advanced Rekey helps reduce the likelihood that the same keying combination is duplicated.

Schlage's Advanced Rekey solution will be available to builders through their dealers and wholesale partners in late 2025. To experience Advanced Rekey firsthand, visit Booth #C2125 at the 2025 International Builders' Show in Las Vegas.

1 Schlage received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.





