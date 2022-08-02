Schindler Elevator Corporation (Canada) announces expansion into Atlantic Canada through acquisition of Ascension Elevating Devices

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Schindler Elevator Corporation, a leading elevator and escalator company in Canada, has acquired Ascension Elevating Devices Ltd. (AED) based near Saint John, New Brunswick. The acquisition enables Schindler to expand its presence into Atlantic Canada and lay the groundwork for future growth in the area.

AED focuses predominantly on elevator modernization, service and repairs within New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. The company was founded in 2010 by David McKenzie. David McKenzie and other members of the AED team will join Schindler.

"We are very happy with the acquisition of AED and looking forward to the expansion of our Schindler operations into the east coast," said Lisa Konnry, President of Schindler Canada. "We are pleased to welcome AED customers and employees to our team. We see a great opportunity to enhance the customer experience by adding Schindler's high quality, new installation products and maintenance tools to AED's offering, while maintaining the high level of quality in the field operations. We are also very excited to now be positioned to offer our products and services to our existing national customers, coast to coast."

"AED chose Schindler because it aligns with our values of integrity and trust and shares our commitment to providing the highest level of quality and service experience," said David McKenzie, founder and President of AED. "We are happy to join a global company with the ability to provide top-of-the-line, non-proprietary equipment in order to expand our product and service offerings."

Schindler Elevator Corporation (Canada) is the Canadian operation of the Switzerland-based Schindler Group, a leading global mobility provider with approximately 70,000 employees operating in more than 100 countries. Schindler supports sustainable urban development with safe, reliable and ecologically sound mobility solutions. The company has recently committed to full scope net-zero emissions by 2040, targets approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBEi). For additional information about Schindler Elevator Corporation, visit the company's Web site at www.schindler.com.

