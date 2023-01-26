SCG Flowmetrix Awarded One of the Largest Sewer Flow and Rainfall Monitoring Projects in Canada

Hundreds of sensors and machine-learning software to be deployed at the Region of Peel for hydraulic modelling, capacity assessment, and infrastructure design.

CONCORD, ON, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - SCG Flowmetrix, a leading provider of water and wastewater infrastructure monitoring solutions, announced that the company has been awarded one of largest sewer flow and rainfall monitoring projects in Canada from the Region of Peel. Located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) of Ontario, the Region of Peel provides services for the growing cities of Brampton, Mississauga, and the town of Caledon, a combined service area population of more than 1.5 million.

The multi-year project will include the installation of over 350 sensors throughout Peel Region's sewer network and more than 30 rain gauges to monitor and collect data for hydraulic modelling, capacity assessments, inflow and infiltration remediation, flood forecasting, regulatory reporting requirements, and more.

Real-time data will provide critical and actionable information during extreme weather events and will enable Peel Region to proactively plan sewer network maintenance.

"Providing high quality and reliable data is in our company DNA, and our entire team is proud to have been selected by the Region of Peel for this large-scale project," said Sam Mills, Vice President of SCG Flowmetrix. "We have successfully delivered infrastructure monitoring projects throughout Canada, and we have made critical investments over the years in our data acquisition and management processes that make us uniquely qualified to deliver large and complex projects."

As part of the project, SCG Flowmetrix will deploy the infinitii ai FlowWorks FACEPRO software platform that provides advanced machine-learning capabilities, and a streaming analytics application enabling users to add logic and algorithms for real-time data processing and operation of models, including output events and predictions. "Over one billion points of data will be captured and analyzed over the life of this project, and advanced machine-learning and quality assurance software will drive more actionable insights for Peel Region," added Mills.

About SCG Flowmetrix

SCG Flowmetrix is a trusted partner enabling public works departments and consulting engineers to capture highly accurate flow measurement-related data for capacity assessments, inflow and infiltration studies, water loss control, and to better manage the impacts of extreme weather events. Our technicians also provide large water-meter calibration services, preventative and reactive maintenance, and commissioning of new equipment at water and wastewater treatment facilities. For more information, visit scgflowmetrix.com.

