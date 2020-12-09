SCENE members can now redeem their points online in exchange for gift cards

Perfect for (physically distanced) holiday gifting, choose gift options from Canada's top retailers

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - SCENE, Canada's #1 entertainment loyalty program, today announced the launch of its new e-commerce member experience. SCENE members now have easy access to gift cards from Canada's top retailers by redeeming their SCENE points, providing a more accessible redemption offer to help members with gift giving this holiday season.

Whether customers are shopping for holiday gifts or treating themselves, SCENE has made the experience safe, convenient, and more affordable. Members can redeem their SCENE points in exchange for gift cards from retailers including Roots, Indigo, Foot Locker, Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic, to name a few. Additionally, the new e-commerce experience provides an easy path for members purchasing the Ultimate Dining Card and Cineplex gift cards.

"Even though the holiday season will look a little different this year, it is still such an important time for everyone – to give back, to give a gift to a loved one, and to create special moments even when we are apart," says Matthew Seagrim, Managing Director, SCENE. "With the SCENE gift card program, we are excited to offer members the chance to purchase fun and easy gifts this holiday season."

Redeeming SCENE points has never been easier - just follow these simple steps to redeem points:

Log in at SCENE.ca/rewards Choose your gift card(s) and check out Your gift card(s) will be emailed to you

For more information, visit scene.ca and check out SCENE's social channels on Facebook (Facebook.com/SCENE), Twitter (@SCENECard), and Instagram (@SCENECard).

About SCENE

SCENE®, the entertainment rewards program launched by Scotiabank and Cineplex in 2007, has more than 10 million members across Canada. SCENE enables members to earn and redeem points for movies, movie downloads and rentals, as well as concessions. Members can also earn and redeem points for a night out at The Rec Room, Playdium and over 800 Recipe Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations Limited) restaurants across the country, and get exclusive access to sports and music experiences through partnerships with NBA Canada and Universal Music Group. Members can accelerate their earning power with the SCENE® ScotiaCard® debit card and SCENE® VISA card.

SOURCE SCENE

For further information: For interview requests, image requests or additional information, please contact: Cineplex Press Room, [email protected]