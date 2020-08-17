SCENE and Universal Music Canada Announce New Partnership and Launch Music Program

The brand partnership, 'SCENE Music' will deliver exclusive music content to Canadians commencing with a live-streamed event in Toronto this summer

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, SCENE, Canada's #1 Entertainment Loyalty Program, announced its new partnership with music label, Universal Music Canada, to showcase top artists and emerging performers through interactive programming. Starting with a livestream music event on August 26, the new initiative will introduce and feature a variety of artists and offer SCENE members exclusive content, socially distanced fan experiences and live events.

The inaugural SCENE Music event will be livestreamed from The Rec Room Toronto on August 26, 8:00 PM ET for SCENE members across the country to join in. This will be The Rec Room Toronto's first live event since closing its doors due to COVID-19 earlier this year, and marks the venue opening for safe music experiences in the coming months.

Headlining the event is JUNO Award-winning, Toronto-based rock band The Beaches, who have been making waves since their 2018 JUNO award win for Breakthrough Group of the Year. Along with performing at a number of North America's biggest music festivals, including Osheaga, Festival d'été de Québec and Austin City Limits, and opening for the likes of The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Alanis Morrissette, The Beaches headlined their own highly successful The Professional Tour earlier this year, which culminated in three sold-out shows at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto. The Beaches will perform live at The Rec Room Toronto along with JUNO-nominated alternative pop group and Universal Music Canada band Valley, who have garnered over 60 million global streams and spent 2019 touring North America as support for Lennon Stella and The Band Camino on sold out tours. Additionally, singer-songwriter Soran from Montréal will grace the stage virtually with his blend of dance music, reggae, funk and soul.

The event will be in support of Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, where over the last month nearly $210,000 in donations from SCENE will provide kids across the country with unforgettable experiences to enjoy with their friends and families. The impact of these donations will be celebrated in a livestreamed segment during the SCENE Music event. Fans can tune into the music event through SCENE.ca/music and get close to the action by participating in digital games and polls.

"We're excited to partner with Universal Music Canada on this new endeavour," said Matthew Seagrim, Managing Director, SCENE GP. "As Canada's top entertainment loyalty program, SCENE is committed to bringing unique and exciting experiences to our members. This new partnership will help foster the discovery of new artists and ultimately bring people together again through intimate concerts and exclusive content."

"We're looking forward to this partnership with SCENE to bring some of our exciting Universal Music Canada artists into the homes of music lovers across Canada," added Kristen Burke, EVP and General Manager of Universal Music Canada. "The Beaches, Valley and Soran all know how to put on a show and are the perfect artists to kick-off this new music program."

Tune in on Wednesday, August 26 at 8:00 PM ET on SCENE.ca/music and dance along to hit songs and new singles, right from home! It is time to show that we're better together, even if we're apart. Members can use the hashtag #BetterTogether or visit SCENE's social channels on Facebook (Facebook.com/SCENE), Twitter (@SCENECard) and Instagram (@SCENECard) to show how they are reconnecting with the people who matter most.

About SCENE

SCENE®, the entertainment rewards program launched by Scotiabank and Cineplex in 2007, has more than 10 million members across Canada. SCENE enables members to earn and redeem points for movies, movie downloads and rentals, as well as concessions. Members can also earn and redeem points for a night out at The Rec Room, Playdium and over 800 Recipe Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations Limited) restaurants across the country. Members can accelerate their earning power with the SCENE® ScotiaCard® debit card and SCENE® VISA card.

About Universal Music Canada

Universal Music Canada is Canada's leading music company, engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Home to the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMC is committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship in broadening opportunities for our artists on both the domestic and world stages as well as creating new experiences for fans. Universal Music Canada is part of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada

Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada's largest child- and youth-serving charitable organization, Boys and Girls Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 775 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, Boys and Girls Clubs have opened their doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

About The Rec Room

The Rec Room is Canada's premier 'Eats & Entertainment' destination that brings together incredible dining, amusement gaming, technology and live entertainment experiences all under one roof. Part of Cineplex, The Rec Room is a premier social destination and the ultimate gathering spot for corporate events, groups and parties. While each location is customized to the individual community, The Rec Room concept features multiple dining environments and a wide range of entertainment options including a large amusement games area featuring state-of-the-art simulation, feature attractions and redemption games as well as an auditorium-style space perfect for musical acts, bands and comedians. For more information, visit TheRecRoom.com or follow the action on social media through Facebook (@TheRecRoomTO), Twitter (@TheRecRoomCA) and Instagram (@TheRecRoomCA).

SOURCE SCENE

